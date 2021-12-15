ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Chancery Finds 'Bird-Dogging' Entitles Plaintiff to Compensation Under Unjust Enrichment Theory

By K. Tyler O’Connell, Barnaby Grzaslewicz
Law.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile parties may discuss the terms of a business arrangement, absent definite agreement on all material terms or a definite promise, these arrangements are generally unenforceable....

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

The Supreme Court 'Arthrex’s' Decision In Action

Although several direct appeals for PTAB review or rehearing were made by parties who had received adverse outcomes at PTAB hearings after the Arthrex decision, on November 3, the first rehearing was granted by the PTO acting director. What You Need to Know. in June 2021, the Supreme Court issued...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Auto-Owners Sues 3 People Over Insurance Coverage Dispute

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here.fe. Auto-Owners Insurance sued Kista McDaniel, Raymond Shedd and Judy Wilder Monday in Georgia Northern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The suit, filed by Kendall Mandell, seeks a declaration that Auto-Owners has no duty to defend or indemnify McDaniel in an underlying suit because the policy’s express conditions precedent were allegedly not satisfied. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-05084, Auto-Owners Insurance Company v. Shedd et al.
LAW
Law.com

TransUnion, JPMorgan Chase Sued Over Fair Credit Reporting Act Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. TransUnion, JPMorgan Chase and other defendants were sued Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court for claims under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. The lawsuit was brought by Berry & Associates; and Armor Law on behalf of Natasha Ann Davis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-05127, Davis v. Experian Information Solutions, Inc. et al.
LAW
Law.com

McLain & Merritt Removes Personal Injury Lawsuit Against Walmart

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Attorneys at McLain & Merritt on Wednesday removed a slip-and-fall personal injury lawsuit against Walmart to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Jensen Law on behalf of Anallely Garcia De La Rosa. The case is 1:21-cv-05113, De La Rosa v. Walmart Inc. et al.
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Law.com

3rd Circuit: Attorney's Disagreement With State Disciplinary Action Doesn't Create Exception to 'Younger' Abstention Doctrine

Delaware attorney Richard Abbott sued members of the Delaware Supreme Court and disciplinary counsel claiming a disciplinary investigation into his conduct violated state and federal law. The defendants denied the attorney's allegations and argued that his complaint should be dismissed under the 'Younger' abstention doctrine. The district court judge agreed.
U.S. POLITICS
Law.com

Travelers Sues Nova, Others Over Insurance Dispute

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Travelers, a New York-based insurance company, sued Nova Casualty Company and other defendants Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Gray Rust St. Amand Moffett & Brieske, seeks a declaration that plaintiff has no duty to defend or indemnity defendant Jacob Hitchcock for underlying person injury claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-05123, The Travelers Indemnity Company v. Nova Casualty Company et al.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation#Dogging#Birds#Plaintiff
Law.com

State Bar Pauses 'Regulatory Sandbox' Work After Criticism by Lawmakers

California’s state bar has paused committee work on creating a legal regulatory sandbox after lawmakers last week questioned whether the agency has strayed from its core public protection mission. In an email sent last week to members of the Closing the Justice Gap Working Group, a state bar official...
POLITICS
Law.com

The Unpleasant Truth About Law Firm Culture

A law firm's culture is defined by what is rewarded, what is tolerated, what is overlooked, and what is punished. At many firms, the outcome is jarringly different from what leadership might want. An employee of your law firm approaches their supervisor and asks for a few days off to...
LAW
Law.com

McKnight v. U.S.

OPINION AND ORDER In October 2016, Christian McKnight pleaded guilty to, first, participating in a racketeering conspiracy, and second, committing a firearms offense relating to both the racketeering conspiracy and a drug trafficking conspiracy. The second offense was in violation of 18 U.S.C. §924(c)(1)(A) and therefore carried a mandatory consecutive sentence of sixty months’ imprisonment. In March 2017, McKnight was sentenced to a total term of 132 months’ imprisonment. McKnight now moves to vacate his sentence, arguing that his section 924(c) conviction rested on that statute’s since-invalidated “Residual Clause.” While the Supreme Court did invalidate the Residual Clause in United States v. Davis, 139 S. Ct. 2319 (2019), McKnight’s section 924(c) conviction also was predicated on a different prong of section 924(c) for drug trafficking crimes, which remains valid. While McKnight argues that his plea allocution was insufficient to sustain a guilty plea to the drug crime aspect of his section 924(c) conviction, materials in the record, including McKnight’s statements at his plea hearing, provide an adequate factual basis to support a section 924(c) conviction with a drug trafficking predicate. His motion is therefore denied. I. Background McKnight was a member of the Leland Avenue Crew, a violent gang that operated in the vicinity of Leland Avenue in the Bronx. Presentence Investigation Report (“PSR”) 21. From at least 2012 through September 2015, members and associates of the Leland Avenue Crew sold cocaine base, commonly known as “crack cocaine,” and often resorted to violence, including shootings and murders, to protect their turf from rival drug dealers. Id..
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
ABA Journal

NY lawyer receives nearly 5-year prison sentence for defrauding 9-year-old

A federal judge has sentenced a New York lawyer to 57 months in prison for his involvement in a scheme to commit mail and wire fraud against a 9-year-old girl. Judge Joan Azrack of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on Thursday also ordered Vincent J. Trimarco Jr. to pay restitution in the amount of $1.5 million and forfeiture in the amount of $1.5 million, according to Breon Peace, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, and Michael Driscoll, the assistant director-in-charge of the FBI’s New York Field Office, who announced the sentence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reason.com

Why the Court Is Avoiding a Ruling on Religious Exemptions in the Vaccine Context

This week, by a vote of 6-3, the Supreme Court declined to grant a preliminary injunction against a New York measure that mandates Covid vaccines for health care workers. The plaintiffs argue that the measure, which does not allow religious exemptions, violates their First Amendment rights, and argued they would suffer irreparable harm if the measure were enforced while the case is pending. The case now returns to the Second Circuit, which will hear argument on the merits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

The Biden administration won't require insurance companies to pay people back for COVID tests bought ahead of the holidays

Americans who buy over-the-counter COVID test kits aren't guaranteed to get reimbursed. The Biden administration's mandate for private insurers to reimburse such tests isn't in effect yet. The requirement also won't be retroactive and will not cover the costs of past tests purchased. At-home COVID-19 test kits are flying off...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy