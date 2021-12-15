Puppies rescued from Tuesday afternoon house fire.

Around 9:30 pm on Sunday, November 28th, Galesburg Police conducted a traffic stop on a speeding sedan that failed to signal when turning from West North Street onto Highland Avenue. Officers made contact with the driver: 28-year old Sean Swing of Knoxville. Swing admitted to officers that he didn’t have a valid driver’s license or proof of insurance for the vehicle. He was taken into custody and officers, along with assistance from Illinois State Troopers, conducted a search of the vehicle. Police located a glass smoking pipe in Swing’s pocket which field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Inside the vehicle, officers found 9 Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills, 7 Oxycontin pills, 3 Alprazolam pills and another unidentified pill. Police also found another glass smoking pipe with cannabis residue, a “blunt” with cannabis inside, and 4 hypodermic needles. Swing was charged with Possession of Meth, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Hypodermic Needles, Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, Driving While License Suspended, No Insurance, and Failure to Give Signal. Swing was just arrested on November 20th for Driving on a Suspended License, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis.
