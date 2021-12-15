ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Puppies rescued from Tuesday afternoon house fire.

 3 days ago

Five puppies were rescued from a structure fire on East Third Street Tuesday afternoon. According to a Wednesday press release, a dozen...

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Running vehicle stolen from Circle K – recovered less than an hour later as thieves went for a “cruise”

Just before midnight on Sunday, December 12th Galesburg Police responded to the East Main Street Circle K in reference to a stolen vehicle. The male victim had left his vehicle unlocked and running on the east side of the building. Officers viewed security footage of two male individuals and a female leaving Circle K and walking past the vehicle. One male turns around, enters the vehicle, and departs – heading eastbound on East Main. Less than an hour later, Knox County Sheriff Deputies located the stolen vehicle near North Whitesboro and Grove Streets and conducted a traffic stop. The driver and front-seat passenger were detained, while a third male took off running from deputies but was soon apprehended. The driver, 32-year old Nickolas Reed of Galesburg was charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. The passenger that fled, 19-year old Jacob Smith of Galesburg – whom police believed was under the influence of drugs at the time and was still wearing the same clothing from the day before, was charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Resisting a Peace Officer, and Knox County Warrant for Criminal Trespassing. The third male was released without charges. He told police Reed and Smith picked him up earlier in the night to “cruise.” Smith told officers his friends offered him $500 if he stole the vehicle from Circle K, according to police reports. The vehicle appeared undamaged and was returned to its owner.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man suffers serious injuries after DUI accident.

Galesburg Police on Saturday, December 11th, responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Monmouth Boulevard and McClure Street. Officers arrived shortly after 7:30 pm and observed a black SUV had struck the concrete wall near the intersection next to West Central FS. A male subject was laying on the ground near the driver’s side door. The male had visible injuries to his right leg and GHAS EMTs were on site preparing to transport him to St. Mary’s Medical Center. The male was identified as 49-year old Lee Olson of Galesburg. Olson was emitting a strong alcoholic odor with slurred speech and glossy eyes. It was determined Olson had a compound fracture in his leg, and other serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was eventually transported to St. Anthony’s Medical Center in Rockford via Life-Flight. Due to his injuries, a field sobriety test was not conducted. Olson was placed on the GPD’s pending arrest list for DUI Alcohol. He was also cited for failure to reduce speed and a seatbelt violation.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Nine-year old student finds baggie of cannabis inside coat pocket at school.

For the second time in a little over a month, drugs were found on an elementary school student within District 205. Galesburg Police responded to Steele Elementary School on Thursday (12/9) after a nine-year-old female student approached a teacher and said she had something she wasn’t supposed to have. The student had found a baggie of cannabis inside the pocket of the coat she was wearing. The student said she had worn her mother’s coat to school that day.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Woman arrested for attempting to steal from a sleeping man – while at the Galesburg Police Station.

Around 7:00 am today, (December 13th) at the Public Safety Building, Galesburg Police observed a 48-year old woman going through the belongings of two other individuals sleeping in the lobby of the Galesburg Police Station. Officers believed that Rachel Jones of Galesburg took a lighter out of a sleeping individual’s pocket and was using it to smoke in the restroom. Officers confronted Jones, returned the stolen lighter, and made Jones leave. Forty-five minutes later, Jones returned. Officers then watched as Jones once again kneeled down next to the sleeping individual and begin to go through his pockets. Police again confronted Jones who dropped some loose change when officers approached her. Jones was then taken into custody and the loose change was returned to the still-sleeping individual. According to police reports, Jones has at least six convictions for larceny. She was charged with Theft with a Prior Conviction and transported to the Knox County Jail.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Traffic stop leads to Galesburg man facing felony gun charges.

Just after midnight on Sunday, December 12th, Galesburg Police initiated a traffic stop on an SUV disobeying a stop sign at the intersection of East South and South Chambers Streets. Officers made contact with the driver, 27-year old Joshawn Dixon of Galesburg whom police were familiar with and knew his driver’s license was suspended. Dixon’s passenger was identified as 21-year old Brandon Lankston of Galesburg. Lankston admitted to smoking cannabis and was asked to step out of the vehicle. Lankston continually tried reaching for something in his front hoodie pocket and he was quickly detained. A loaded .357 Smith & Wesson revolver was found in his pocket. The revolver’s serial number had been removed. Officers located loose cannabis throughout the vehicle and an open bottle of Patron. Dixon was charged with Driving on a Suspended License, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, and disobeying a stop sign. Lankston is facing felony charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Defacement of a Firearm, Violation of the FOID Card Act, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition.
GALESBURG, IL
Carl Sandburg
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Traffic stop leads to pair arrested on variety of charges.

Galesburg Police on Sunday, December 5th observed an SUV on Grand Avenue with an expired registration and initiated a traffic stop. Officers made contact with the driver, 47-year old Frederick Sanders and his passenger, 26-year old Jordan Larson – both of Galesburg. Officers were familiar with both due to previous police encounters. Sanders was informed of the reason behind the stop. He told officers he did not have proof of insurance on the vehicle and was unable to find his driver’s license. Police then learned Sanders’ license was suspended in November, and he was placed under arrest. Officers then learned that Larson had pending charges against her for stolen property and forgery. She was also in possession of cannabis that wasn’t in a secured, sealed container. Sanders was charged with Driving on a Suspended License. Larson was charged with Unlawful Possession of Cannabis and the pending charges.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Sunday morning car chase leads to Galesburg man facing numerous charges.

Galesburg Police on Sunday morning (December 5th) observed an SUV accelerate at a high rate of speed on West North Street. The vehicle made numerous turns – reaching speeds of over 70 miles an hour – and was last seen by police near the intersection of West Losey and North West Streets. Due to the speed the vehicle was traveling, officers did not pursue the vehicle out of public safety – it was approximately 10:45 in the morning on Sunday. Police then received numerous 911 calls that the vehicle had been left abandoned in a cul-de-sac on Hillcrest Drive. The vehicle was left running and police found a cell phone sitting on the ground nearby. Officers were receiving up-to-the-minute 911 calls on the suspects whereabouts. A female suspect was found in the 1500 block of North Broad and she was detained. The male suspect, 34-year old Kevin Holzheuser, was then found in the 2100 block of Christopher Drive having a panic attack. The female suspect told police she only recently met Holzheuser and when he spotted a police car he began driving at a high rate of speed, nearly causing multiple accidents, and causing the vehicle to go airborne at one point. The female was released. Holzheuser was charged with Driving While License is Suspended, Speeding 35 miles per hour over the limit, Reckless Driving, and numerous other traffic offenses.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman charged with forgery at F&M Bank.

Galesburg Police last Tuesday, November 30th, just after 2:00 pm responded to F&M Bank on North Henderson Street for a forgery complaint. Bank employees told responding officers that 44-year old Jannae Minks of Galesburg came into the bank attempting to cash a $350 check on a closed account. The account had been closed for three years. Bank employees noticed the signature on the check did not match the signature they had on file. Minks told officers she had done cleaning work for the person on the closed account, but couldn’t give GPD an address and couldn’t prove her claim. Minks later, while en route to the Knox County Jail, openly admitted to officers that she never did any cleaning work and that a friend gave her the check to cash, according to police reports. At the bank, it was also discovered that 46-year old Leo Sarver, who gave Minks a ride to the bank, had a valid Knox County warrant, was driving on a suspended license, and had no proof of insurance and he was arrested. Minks was charged with Forgery and a valid Henry County Warrant.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Intoxicated Galesburg man arrested after trespassing and jumping rooftops.

Galesburg Police on Tuesday, November 30th were dispatched to the 100 block of North Broad Street in reference to a male subject jumping from rooftop to rooftop. When officers arrived, they observed 30-year old Brent Clark of Galesburg holding onto a window ledge between 120 and 128 North Broad Street drinking a beer. Clark climbed down and was taken into custody. Clark told police he had “snorted methamphetamine and felt like the whole city was chasing him,” according to police reports. He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Criminal Trespassing and Public Intoxication.
GALESBURG, IL
#House Fire#Puppies#Fire Stations#Structure Fire#West Side#Battalion#The Central Station
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man charged with DUI after getting stuck on railroad tracks.

Galesburg Police on Friday, November 26th were dispatched to the intersection of South Academy and West Third Street after a passerby reported a pickup truck stuck on the railroad tracks. GPD notified BNSF to halt all train traffic. Subjects were attempting to push the truck off the tracks when officers arrived – the frame itself was sitting on the tracks. Police made contact with the driver: 20-year old Kaleb Bennett of Galesburg. Officers asked Bennett where he was coming from, to which Bennett replied, “cruising”, according to police reports. It was just before 6:00 in the morning at the time. Bennett said he was dropping of friends, and officers could see the friends from a distance, but they departed as officers were arriving. Officers detected an alcoholic odor coming off of Bennett, and when asked if he had been drinking, Bennett replied, “not tonight” but admitted to smoking cannabis. After a field-sobriety test indicated signs of impairment, Bennett was placed under arrest and charged with DUI Alcohol.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man and woman facing cannabis charges after traffic stop.

Friday, November 26th, just before midnight, Galesburg Police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of North Chambers and East Main street that failed to signal and also didn’t have a front or rear license plate. Officers made contact with the driver: 20-year old Vivienne King of Galesburg. King told officers she didn’t have a driver’s license or insurance for the vehicle. The passenger, 33-year old Xavier Parker of Galesburg immediately got out of the sedan and began walking away. When officers told Parker to return to the vehicle, he became hysterical saying he had a warrant for cannabis possession out of Iowa. Police also immediately detected a strong cannabis odor coming from the car, according to police reports. Parker was detained – it’s unclear if he actually had a warrant. Inside a satchel in Parker’s possession was a total of 60.5 grams of cannabis. King was also in possession of approximately 2.5 grams of cannabis. Parker and King were transported to the Knox County Jail. King was charged with No Valid Driver’s License, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis. Parker was charged with Possession of Cannabis over 30 grams, and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Two Galesburg women arrested for fighting at Monkey Business.

Just before 11:00 pm on Tuesday, November 23rd, Galesburg Police responded to Monkey Business in reference to a fight in progress. According to police reports, two different groups of females entered the bar and began fighting. The fight spilled out into the back parking lot and the two parties were departing as officers arrived and began questioning those involved. At one point, one female believed her cell phone was stolen by another female during the incident. Officers were then dispatched to the 700 block of West First Street in reference to another disturbance involving the two groups of females. Police were told one of the groups went to the residence on First Street to retrieve the cell phone and the other group began throwing items at their vehicle. The owner of the damaged vehicle responded to the Public Safety Building, but it wasn’t clear when or who exactly threw items at the vehicle. Ultimately, after speaking with everyone involved, 22-year old Rakeisha Unique Cunningham and 21-year old Destiny Dixon, both of Galesburg, were arrested for Fighting and transported to the Knox County Jail.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Knoxville man facing more drug charges after 2nd arrest in 9 days.

Around 9:30 pm on Sunday, November 28th, Galesburg Police conducted a traffic stop on a speeding sedan that failed to signal when turning from West North Street onto Highland Avenue. Officers made contact with the driver: 28-year old Sean Swing of Knoxville. Swing admitted to officers that he didn’t have a valid driver’s license or proof of insurance for the vehicle. He was taken into custody and officers, along with assistance from Illinois State Troopers, conducted a search of the vehicle. Police located a glass smoking pipe in Swing’s pocket which field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Inside the vehicle, officers found 9 Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills, 7 Oxycontin pills, 3 Alprazolam pills and another unidentified pill. Police also found another glass smoking pipe with cannabis residue, a “blunt” with cannabis inside, and 4 hypodermic needles. Swing was charged with Possession of Meth, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Hypodermic Needles, Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, Driving While License Suspended, No Insurance, and Failure to Give Signal. Swing was just arrested on November 20th for Driving on a Suspended License, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis.
KNOXVILLE, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Woman arrested for disorderly conduct after early-morning fight.

Just before 4:00am on Sunday, November 21st, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 900 block of McClure Street for a large gathering of people having a dispute in the roadway. Officers had already responded to the area for a noise complaint earlier in the night. Upon arrival, officers observed a large group of people arguing with another large group of people. The crowd began to disperse when officers arrived but eventually made their way back to the residence. Officers made contact with 24-year old Brianna McGruder who was continually yelling at other individuals. McGruder was seen throwing a bottle and striking a vehicle. When officers informed McGruder she was under arrest, the large crowd moved towards officers and McGruder continually yelled at other individuals. McGruder fell to the ground and continually resisted arrest. Officers were forced to carry her to a squad car. She was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Woman charged for trespassing after getting banned from property the day before.

Sunday, November 21st, just before 7:30, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Springer Road for a suspicious person. On scene, officers met with 29-year old Lashandra Watson of Galesburg who was sitting outside one of the apartment buildings. Watson told officers she was waiting for a friend but couldn’t provide the person’s name or address. Officers actually even spoke with the person Watson claimed to be waiting for on the phone, but the individual refused to provide officers with her information or come outside to speak with them. Watson admitted to police she was warned to stay off the property the day prior and then refused to answer further questions. Watson was placed under arrest for criminal trespassing. A search of her person turned up a baggie containing what later field-tested positive for Amphetamines. Watson was additionally charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and transported to the Knox County Jail.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Brothers arrested after domestic incident Saturday night.

Galesburg Police on Saturday, November 13th responded to the 2100 block of Daniel Drive for reports of a domestic battery in progress. Upon arrival, officers met with 25-year old Cody McLaren of Galesburg who told police he had gotten into a physical altercation with his brother 28-year old Brandon McLaren. Cody claimed Brandon struck him numerous times in the head and pulled out a clump of his hair. Cody was concerned about Brandon’s recent actions – regarding his well-being and called 911. While he was on the phone with dispatchers, Brandon attacked him. Officers made contact with an intoxicated Brandon in a bedroom where he told officers he’d attack officers if they touched him. As officers went to detain Brandon, he tensed up and began resisting forcing officers to use a taser on him. Brandon was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center for an evaluation. Meanwhile, it was discovered Cody McLaren had a valid Knox County Warrant for electronic harassment and he was placed under arrest. While leaving the hospital, Brandon McLaren refused to walk and was carried to a squad car where he continually yelled obscenities and threats at officers. He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Domestic Battery, Resisting a Peace Officer, and Threatening a Public Official.
GALESBURG, IL
Galesburg, IL

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg, IL
Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

