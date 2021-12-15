Puppies rescued from Tuesday afternoon house fire.

Just before midnight on Sunday, December 12th Galesburg Police responded to the East Main Street Circle K in reference to a stolen vehicle. The male victim had left his vehicle unlocked and running on the east side of the building. Officers viewed security footage of two male individuals and a female leaving Circle K and walking past the vehicle. One male turns around, enters the vehicle, and departs – heading eastbound on East Main. Less than an hour later, Knox County Sheriff Deputies located the stolen vehicle near North Whitesboro and Grove Streets and conducted a traffic stop. The driver and front-seat passenger were detained, while a third male took off running from deputies but was soon apprehended. The driver, 32-year old Nickolas Reed of Galesburg was charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. The passenger that fled, 19-year old Jacob Smith of Galesburg – whom police believed was under the influence of drugs at the time and was still wearing the same clothing from the day before, was charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Resisting a Peace Officer, and Knox County Warrant for Criminal Trespassing. The third male was released without charges. He told police Reed and Smith picked him up earlier in the night to “cruise.” Smith told officers his friends offered him $500 if he stole the vehicle from Circle K, according to police reports. The vehicle appeared undamaged and was returned to its owner.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO