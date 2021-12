Genshin Impact leaks like a sieve. A select number of players are given beta access before each new version, but as soon as data-miners get their hands on it, they dig up all sorts of buried secrets. Shadows Amidst Snowstorms may have only been out a relatively short while, but we already know most of what's coming in Genshin Impact version 2.4, including characters, events, and a new submerged region known as Enkanomiya. Of course, nothing is final until the version 2.4 livestream, so do take this list with a pinch of salt. Still, a lot of the broader details such as Shenhe, Yun Jin, Enkanomiya, and the returning events are all-but-confirmed, unless miHoYo decides to pull some kind of unprecedented fast one.

