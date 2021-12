Fortnite players have begun killing each other with the help of trees, a move which has already been dubbed the 'tree kill'. As demonstrated in a video shared to the Fortnite subreddit, there’s now a way to take out other players using the environment around you. In the video, one player can be seen shooting at a tree in the distance which, after a few shots, falls down, taking the tree below along with it. This then causes the player located at the bottom of the hill to be squished, eliminating them from the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO