NHL

Kings' Jonathan Quick: Downed in OT by Bolts

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Quick stopped 27 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning. The Kings twice...

www.cbssports.com

NHL

Quick makes 41 saves, Kings hand Panthers third straight loss

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Jonathan Quick made 41 saves when the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 4-1 at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. "A standard night of work for him this season," Kings coach Todd McLellan said. "He has been outstanding. He's a pretty deodorant for some of the mistakes that we make."
NHL
Jonathan Quick
Mathieu Joseph
whdh.com

NHL announces postponement of another upcoming Bruins game

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Friday announced the postponement of next Thursday’s game at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. Tickets for the game will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be determined, according to the NHL. Earlier in...
NHL
abc17news.com

Going for it: Bolts vow to stay aggressive on 4th downs

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — For as long as Brandon Staley is in charge, the Los Angeles Chargers are going to be highly aggressive on fourth downs. Even after it sort of felt like it cost them a crucial game against Kansas City. The Chargers went 2 for 5 on fourth downs in their 34-28 overtime loss to the Chiefs, with two failed attempts to convert inside the Kansas City 5 and another on the edge of field goal range. Staley’s decisions were analytically sound and aggressively supported by his players, but the Chargers’ failures to convert invited the nation to second-guess Staley’s immutable belief in his philosophy and in Justin Herbert’s offense.
NFL
#Kings#931
The Associated Press

Kotkaniemi, Fast lead Hurricanes to 5-1 win over Kings

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jesper Fast scored in the opening two minutes and they each added an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-1 on Saturday night. Brett Pesce, Teuvo Teravainen and Jack Drury also scored for the Hurricanes. Brady Skjei had...
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
WGR550

Sabres comeback attempt falls short in OT

With a chance to complete a perfect three-game road trip, a Buffalo Sabres comeback was thwarted in overtime by the Penguins. Jeff Carter’s game-winning tally in the extra frame sent the Sabres back to Buffalo on the wrong side of 3-2 finish.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
NHL

