Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charge in Floyd’s death

By AMY FORLITI, , Associated Press
Dayton Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal charge of violating George Floyd's civil rights, admitting for the first time that he kept his knee on Floyd's neck — even after he became unresponsive — resulting in the Black man's...

IN THIS ARTICLE
