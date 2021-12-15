ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Providence Police Take to Social Media to Reunite Ring With Owner

 3 days ago

Image via The Philadelphia Inquirer.

A wedding ring from the 1940s has unexpectedly found its way into an Upper Providence Wawa store and police are trying to reunite it with its owner, writes Ximena Conde for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Upper Providence Township Police Department posted on social media Friday asking for the public’s help to locate the owner, dubbing this a “cold case.”

The Wawa is located at 1260 N. Providence Road. The men’s silver wedding band has a date inscribed: “10-2-48”.

Two sets of initials are etched on the ring. Anyone claiming to be the owner will have to provide those initials, police said.

Police say such tactics have worked in the past to reunite families with lost engagement rings and wedding bands.

A husband lost his wedding ring at the beach in Wildwood Crest and was reunited in 2016.

Last month, a wedding band found in a Lancaster supermarket was returned to a widowed husband after a post about the ring was shared more than 2,000 times.

Upper Providence police say the owner of the ring found at Wawa should contact the Upper Providence Police Department.

Read more at The Philadelphia Inquirer about an attempt to find the owner of a ring discovered at a Wawa.

