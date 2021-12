Every year, Disney hosts a ton of exciting festivals, and nearly all of them take place at EPCOT — from International Festival of Holidays to International Festival of the Art and the Flower and Garden Festival. It seems that there is always something exciting to experience at EPCOT, and this year is no exception. Beginning on January 14 and ending on February 21, 2022, Guests visiting EPCOT can enjoy beautiful art and delicious food at EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. Festival of the Arts has been an EPCOT highlight since it began in 2017 and only seems to grow in popularity every year.

