ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alto, MI

New biodigester to be built in Alto; production starting in 2023

By Corinne Moore
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44dLGI_0dNVkWSI00

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An agreement between Consumers Energy and Swisslane Farms will bring a new biodigester facility to Alto to convert agricultural waste into clean, renewable natural gas (RNG).

RNG is renewable fuel, interchangeable with conventional natural gas. It is produced from organic wastes and other renewable sources to help heat Michigan homes, power stoves and dry grain for farmers. Consumers Energy said the new biodigester could produce enough RNG annually to heat nearly 1,000 homes on a winter day.

GR beer waste transformed into energy, fuel

Under the agreement, Swisslane Farms will provide manure from its dairy cows to the production facility instead of storing it in open lagoons, producing methane. When in the facility, the closed biodigester will contain the manure and capture the methane to be cleaned and conditioned. The cleaned methane will then be placed in existing gas pipelines.

“This project is an exciting first step in a cleaner natural gas future for our customers,” Greg Salisbury, Consumers Energy’s vice president of gas engineering and supply, said. “Michigan will need natural gas for years to come. We also expect the role of natural gas to evolve, and RNG provides exciting opportunities to help the environment and the economy. We’re proud to work with the agricultural community to lead Michigan’s clean energy transformation.”

The $17 million project, which requires regulatory approval, could start production as soon as late 2023.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Industry
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Alto, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Natural Gas#Methane Gas#Pipelines#Rng#Consumers Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
WOOD TV8

15 car pile-up on US-131 among many crashes Saturday morning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Icy roads have contributed to the causes of multiple car crashes Saturday morning, including a 15 car pile-up on US-131, according to Michigan State Police. The pile-up happened around 6:15 a.m. near the Wealthy Street exit on US-131 Southbound, MDOT reports. MSP says that 1 car lost control, and the […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

Auto thefts rise across country

For many, a car is among the largest financial investments they’ll ever make, but car owners in the U.S. are increasingly at risk of losing their investment after a year that saw the most vehicle thefts in more than a decade.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
718K+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy