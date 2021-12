Bob Weir and Wolf Bros will hit the road in March 2022 for 13 tour dates. The run focuses on the Midwest and Northeast spanning March 9 – 30. Grateful Dead/Dead & Company guitarist Bob Weir is backed in the current Wolf Bros lineup by bassist Don Was, drummer Jay Lane and keyboardist Jeff Chimenti. Additionally, Barry Sless is aboard on pedal steel for the tour as are the The Wolfpack horn and string section featuring violinist Mads Tolling, trombonist Adam Theis, trumpeter Brian Switzer, woodwind specialist Sheldon Brown and cellist Alex Kelly.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO