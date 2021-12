MINNEAPOLIS — Anecdotally, it feels like carjackings are happening everywhere. Just last week, there was an incident at Lunds & Byerly's in St. Louis Park and Edina. The Hennepin County Attorney's office said 138 carjacking cases were referred to the office as of Dec. 13 this year. Last year, in 2020, that number was 124.

