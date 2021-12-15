Russia's Sberbank expects return on equity above 20% in 2022-23

MOSCOW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Russia's largest lender Sberbank (SBER.MM) is targeting a return on equity (RoE) of more than 20% in 2022-23 and may sell or publicly list some of the businesses in its wider portfolio, Chief Executive German Gref said on Wednesday.

The bank, alongside other Russian firms including Yandex (YNDX.O) and Tinkoff (TCSq.L), is developing a so-called ecosystem of services beyond its core business, something Sberbank says is needed to combat traditional banks' shrinking margins.

Gref said the compound annual revenue growth rate of its non-financial businesses, which include e-commerce, cyber security and cloud services, was seen at more than 100% in 2020-23.

He said strong competition from Yandex spurred on Sberbank in its ecosystem push and told an investor day there were no immediate plans to expand the company's portfolio internationally, keeping the focus on Russia.

"We are limiting the scope of what we do, we have outlined a number of businesses for sale and have already started selling or have sold part of them," he said. "Some businesses we will take to the exchange."

The bank's RoE, a key measure of profitability, is forecast at 23% in 2021, but in 2022 guidance, Sberbank said it would simply be more than 20% next year. Net profit in 2021 is seen at around 1.2 trillion roubles ($16.2 billion), which would be a record for the lender.

Sberbank expects corporate loan growth of 7-10% next year, in line with the sector, and expects to outpace the sector's 10-12% growth in retail lending, said finance chief Alexandra Buriko, speaking alongside Gref.

She said Sberbank was sticking to its plan to pay 50% of net profit in dividends.

The lender's average net interest margin would be around 5.2% in 2022, Sberbank said. Gref said the bank expects Russia's key interest rate to be at 8% in 2022 before dropping to 5.25% in 2023. Sberbank sees 2022 inflation at 4.5%.

The central bank is widely expected to raise its key rate by 100 basis points to 8.5% at a rate-setting meeting on Friday. read more

($1 = 74.0870 roubles)

Reporting by Alexander Marrow; additional reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Olzhas Auyezov Editing by David Goodman, Kirsten Donovan

