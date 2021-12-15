North Carolina approved to extend student P-EBT food assistance benefits through 2021-22 school year; child care P-EBT still pending federal approval
RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced it has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to continue the Student Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) food assistance program for eligible K-12 students through the 2021-22 school year under new rules. North Carolina is still...www.neusenews.com
