Deutsche Bank says M&A business in Q4 extremely strong

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

FRANKFURT, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s merger and acquisition advisory business has been “extremely strong” in the fourth quarter, a bank executive said on Wednesday, adding that he was optimistic for 2022.

“At this point, we’re continuing to see the same strength and volumes flowing into next year,” said Drew Goldman, Head of Investment Bank Coverage & Advisory.

