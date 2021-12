This morning I'm in the Temporary Tiny Place kitchen writing. I quietly close the door to the bathroom, to snap a picture of this tiny cooking space. It's dark outside because it's 4:37 in the morning. I'm a morning person. The best hours of my day are from 4 to 8 o'clock in the morning. I stepped into the Tiny Place shower around 3:45. Sirens are blaring outside my single window, because I'm no longer countryside, I'm back in the city of Murfreesboro. It's the first day of December, and I'm in the same city where my adult children reside.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 10 DAYS AGO