Cookeville, TN

Wings Up Welcome – Syed Ali Asad Rizvi

tntech.edu
 3 days ago

Dr. Syed Ali Asad Rizvi is a new member of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering in the College of Engineering. Here are a few facts you should know about him. I'm originally...

blogs.tntech.edu

WBUR

Most MIT graduate students have signed cards supporting a union, organizers say

Most graduate students at MIT have signed cards in support of forming a union, according to campus organizers. The group wants MIT administrators to voluntarily recognize the union, rather than contesting the matter and forcing an election. In a statement, a spokesperson for the institute said they will “carefully consider” the request.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
tntech.edu

Faculty Technology Use

The Center for Innovation in Teaching and Learning (CITL) is developing a training series for the spring semester that will help you better utilize technology in the classroom. To inform these trainings, we would like for you to complete a quick survey about technology use. This data will help the CITL develop training opportunities, just-in-time resources, streamline instructional technologies, and gather insight into the university’s hardware/software classroom needs.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Cookeville, TN
Virginia State
Cookeville, TN
blavity.com

HP's Delivers A World-Class Experience at Inaugural HBCU Tech Conference

The fourth quarter of the year is the season for homecoming, and it’s the Christmas equivalent for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Each year students gather together to celebrate Black excellence through a variety of activities. Very few things compare to the magic of tailgates, marching bands, step shows and food. However, HBCU culture is much more than the glory of homecoming season.
ECONOMY
CBS Boston

Harvard University Will Have Remote Learning In January Due To COVID

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.” Faculty, staff, and researchers should work remotely if possible. Only students who are authorized should return to campus. Individual schools will update students on their arrangements. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal. Online library services and some library services will be available. Harvard said the university has already confirmed that the omicron variant is present in the campus community. “We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” the school said.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

