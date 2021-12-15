Wings Up Welcome – Syed Ali Asad Rizvi

It turns out the newest variant doesn’t give a damn about your final exams — at least not if you’re a Cornell student, where 903 students tested positive for COVID between December 7-13. The spookiest part? A significant number of those cases were identified as the Omicron variant.
Most graduate students at MIT have signed cards in support of forming a union, according to campus organizers. The group wants MIT administrators to voluntarily recognize the union, rather than contesting the matter and forcing an election. In a statement, a spokesperson for the institute said they will “carefully consider” the request.
All American University students and staff must get a coronavirus vaccine booster for the spring semester.
The Center for Innovation in Teaching and Learning (CITL) is developing a training series for the spring semester that will help you better utilize technology in the classroom. To inform these trainings, we would like for you to complete a quick survey about technology use. This data will help the CITL develop training opportunities, just-in-time resources, streamline instructional technologies, and gather insight into the university’s hardware/software classroom needs.
The fourth quarter of the year is the season for homecoming, and it’s the Christmas equivalent for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Each year students gather together to celebrate Black excellence through a variety of activities. Very few things compare to the magic of tailgates, marching bands, step shows and food. However, HBCU culture is much more than the glory of homecoming season.
CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.”
Faculty, staff, and researchers should work remotely if possible.
Only students who are authorized should return to campus. Individual schools will update students on their arrangements. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal.
Online library services and some library services will be available.
Harvard said the university has already confirmed that the omicron variant is present in the campus community.
“We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” the school said.
Students in one class at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga learned that lesson the hard way this semester when they missed out on a small payday hidden within their syllabus. Kenyon Wilson, the associate head of performing arts, told CNN that he tested his 71 students in his class...
The University of Maryland has canceled all winter commencement activities at the College Park campus because of an increase in coronavirus cases.
