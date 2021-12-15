ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global financial fallout of pandemic slows progress toward universal health coverage

By Alan Goforth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic likely has tapped the brakes on two decades of global progress toward universal health coverage. Even before the pandemic, more than a half-billion people...

World Health Organization

Universal health coverage means a fairer, healthier world for all

As the world marks another Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day, the COVID-19 pandemic is relentlessly magnifying the consequences of neglecting the political, social and economic inequities that divide the world. Health for all—and health systems that protect everyone regardless of race, religion, gender or wealth—is both a human right and a prerequisite to achieving sustainable socio-economic development.
HEALTH
Nature.com

The COVID-19 pandemic: progress in nephrology

Patients with kidney disease are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. In 2021, key studies demonstrated the safety of renin"“angiotensin blockade in patients with kidney failure and COVID-19, and provided new data on the therapeutic potential of soluble angiotensin-converting enzyme, COVID-19 vaccine responses and the long-term effects of COVID-19 on kidney function.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MSNBC

Fresh evidence that Covid vaccinations have a societal impact

I saw a report out of Ohio this morning that the Cleveland Clinic is "nearing hospital bed capacity" because of unvaccinated Covid-19 patients. There are countless stories like these from hospitals across the country. It's against this backdrop that Bloomberg News published a report out of Kentucky this week that...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Center Square

Ducey quietly bans all public worker vaccination mandates

(The Center Square) – In an unannounced executive order regarding enhanced monitoring of COVID-19 metrics, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey banned public employers from requiring a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment. The order, signed Wednesday, primarily reactivates the state’s “enhanced surveillance advisory,” which requires most hospitals to provide...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

The CDC has over-counted the number of people who are partially vaccinated by regularly including second doses and boosters as first jabs, report says

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been over-counting the number of people who are partially vaccinated, local and state officials said, according to Bloomberg. The agency in some cases has improperly counted booster doses and second doses as first doses, the report said. "We don't have any...
PUBLIC HEALTH
benefitspro.com

Pandemic response, new challenges differ by company size

The challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 era have resulted in significant workplace changes, a new report has found. The survey from Alera Group, a national insurance and financial services company, outlines how companies are responding to the ongoing challenges of a global pandemic that threatens to stretch into its third year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Omicron rewrites the COVID plan for 2022

CHICAGO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - As the Omicron variant gains momentum in Europe and the United States, scientists are rewriting their expectations for the COVID-19 pandemic next year. Just weeks ago, disease experts were predicting that countries would begin to emerge from the pandemic in 2022 after enduring a series...
SCIENCE
The Independent

WHO: Omicron detected in 89 countries, cases doubling fast

The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in 89 countries and is spreading rapidly even in places with high levels of population immunity, the World Health Organization said Saturday.The number of COVID-19 cases involving omicron is doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in countries where there is community transmission of the variant and not just people who were infected abroad, WHO said.Omicron s “substantial growth advantage” over the delta variant means it is likely to soon overtake delta as the dominant variant in those countries, the U.N. health agency said.It remains unclear if the rapid growth of...
WORLD
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Florida Phoenix

They entered hospital for care, tested positive for COVID, and never came out

Quality Journalism for Critical Times They went into hospitals with heart attacks, kidney failure, or in a psychiatric crisis. They left with COVID-19 — if they left at all. More than 10,000 patients were diagnosed with COVID in a U.S. hospital last year after they were admitted for something else, according to federal and state records analyzed exclusively for KHN. […] The post They entered hospital for care, tested positive for COVID, and never came out appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Omicron: What are the variant's symptoms?

In just a matter of weeks, cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant have been detected in countries around the world – including the U.S. – forcing health leaders to take action. Much remains unknown about the new variant, but nations like the U.S. have acted quickly to respond, implementing controversial...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Eight things you should do to beat omicron Covid variant, according to Dr Fauci

Amid increasing concerns about the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19, America’s top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has listed steps that may help prevent infection.The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases recommended eight steps at a White House Covid-19 response team briefing on Tuesday, including getting vaccinated, getting a booster shot if already vaccinated, using masks, avoiding crowds, gathering outdoors as much as possible, maintaining physical distancing, getting tested and isolating if tested positive for Covid-19.“These things we have been doing, we need to keep doing them,” he said.Dr Fauci’s recommendations came a...
PUBLIC HEALTH

