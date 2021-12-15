ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page County, IA

Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 776 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, December 8 through Wednesday, December 15.

Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 417 new positive tests in Pottawattamie County, 53 in Crawford County, 32 in Page County, 80 in Harrison County, 55 in Mills County, 33 in Cass County, 42 in Shelby County, 16 in Montgomery County, 12 in Fremont County, 23 in Audubon County, and 13 in Adams County.

IDPH also reports 16 additional deaths in Pottawattamie County, two in Crawford County, two in Page County, two in Harrison County, two in Cass County, two in Shelby County, two in Montgomery County, two in Fremont County, and two additional deaths in Adams County.

Listed below is the total number of positive cases per county in Region 4.

Pottawattamie- 18,734 (230 deaths)

Crawford- 3,967 (49 deaths)

Page- 2,949 (35 deaths)

Harrison- 2,759 (81 deaths)

Mills- 2,609 (30 deaths)

Cass- 2,563 (69 deaths)

Shelby- 2,186 (44 deaths)

Montgomery- 1,784 (48 deaths)

Fremont- 1,089 (15 deaths)

Audubon- 856 (17 deaths)

Adams- 646 (11 deaths)

In Region 1, the IDPH reports 46 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Guthrie County, (1,886 total positive tests) (40 deaths). The IDPH reports 47 additional positive cases in Adair County, (1,414 total positive tests) (43 deaths).

More information can be found at coronavirus.iowa.gov.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Public Health Officials In Quad Cities Area Say Hospitals Are Overflowing

(Davenport, IA) Public health officials in the Quad Cities say hospitals are overflowing, health care workers are exhausted, and families of victims are dealing with grief. The problem is – it’s all preventable. Rock Island, Illinois County Health Department spokesperson Janet Hill says 40 percent of all people who could be vaccinated aren’t yet. Her counterpart in Scott County, Iowa, Amy Thoreson, says she is scared that the hospitals she and her family depend on for care may not be available to them.
DAVENPORT, IA
Western Iowa Today

Council Bluffs Man Sentenced To 30 Years In Federal Prison For Human Trafficking

(Des Moines, IA) — A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison on a human trafficking conviction. Seventy-one-year-old Hershel Ratliff was found guilty last July. Council Bluffs police started investigating his actions in August 2019 after a report that was made to the Iowa Department of Human Services. A 14-year-old child had told a mandatory reporter about inappropriate sexual conversations with Ratliff, saying he had made advances. Investigators went on to identify several young adults who had been victimized while they were in high school between 2012 and 2019.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for 43 counties impacted by severe weather

(Des Moines) Today Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for 43 counties in response to Iowa’s Dec. 15 severe weather. The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program, for the following counties: Allamakee, Appanoose, Audubon, Bremer, Buena Vista, Butler, Calhoun, Cass, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Davis, Fayette, Floyd, Greene, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Howard, Ida, Kossuth, Lucas, Madison, Marshall, Mills, Mitchell, Monroe, Montgomery, O’Brien, Page, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Sac, Shelby, Union, Washington, Webster, Winnebago, Winneshiek, Wright, and Worth.
ENVIRONMENT
Western Iowa Today

Governor Issues Disaster Proclamation For 6 More Iowa Counties

(Des Moines, IA) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for six more counties. That means grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Activation of the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program means households with incomes of up to double the federal poverty level could be eligible for grants of up to five thousand dollars. The governor’s action clears the way for state resources to be used to help storm victims in Emmet, Franklin, Humboldt, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, and Woodbury counties. Applicants have 45 days to submit a claim.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Pottawattamie County, IA
Government
Page County, IA
Coronavirus
Local
Iowa Government
Page County, IA
Government
Montgomery County, IA
Health
Montgomery County, IA
Government
Page County, IA
Health
County
Page County, IA
County
Cass County, IA
State
Iowa State
County
Shelby County, IA
Crawford County, IA
Government
County
Montgomery County, IA
Pottawattamie County, IA
Health
Cass County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Health
Cass County, IA
Health
City
Des Moines, IA
County
Crawford County, IA
County
Pottawattamie County, IA
Shelby County, IA
Government
Western Iowa Today

NWS in Omaha reports two EF-2 tornados in Pottawattamie County.

(Omaha) The National Weather Service in Omaha says two tornados in Pottawattamie County are both rated EF-2. The first tornado hit at 4:24 p.m. seven miles southwest of Underwood and ended at 4:27 p.m. five miles southwest of Underwood. The estimated peek wind is 120 mph. A narrow, but strong tornado tracked along road L34 through Sherwood Country Estates before ending near Juniper Road. The maximum damage was sustained to a home in Sherwood Country estates where the narrow tornado removed the majority of a home’s roof and damaged other nearby homes as well.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Sheriff’s Report

(Cass Co.) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests and a non-injury accident. On December 10th, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tera Reyes, 30, of Clarinda, on a warrant for Failure to Appear. Reyes was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held. She was later released upon time served.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

IEDA Board approves award for company’s construction of new division in Council Bluffs

(Council Bluffs) On Friday, the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Board approved awards for two companies, which will assist in the creation of 454 jobs and result in $611.3 million in new capital investment for the state. These projects are located in Council Bluffs and Tama. The board also approved a Strategic Infrastructure Program grant for Iowa State University.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Public Health Reports#Idph#Audubon 856#Coronavirus Iowa Gov
Western Iowa Today

Iowa governor unveils public records process after lawsuit

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office has announced a new system for handling open record requests, a day after three media organizations sued her, alleging she has repeatedly violated the state’s open records laws by ignoring requests for government records. Reynolds’ spokesman Alex Murphy says in an email Friday that the coronavirus pandemic created increased records requests and they are still being processed. He says reporters with outstanding requests will be notified of their status. The change comes after the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa filed a lawsuit claiming groups they represent have not received requested documents months after requests and in some cases after more than a year.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Semi Driver Killed in Storm

(Benton County, IA) — One death is reported in eastern Iowa that’s attributed directly to the wind storm Wednesday. The Iowa State Patrol says strong winds flipped a semi into a ditch in Benton County along Highway 151. The driver of the truck was not wearing a seatbelt and died. The driver’s name is being withheld at this time. There have been no other reports of serious injuries or deaths reported with any of the severe thunderstorms and wind gusts.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Severe Weather Damage Reports Needed in Pottawattamie County

(Council Bluffs) Emergency Management officials in Pottawattamie County have confirmed one tornado touchdown from yesterday’s storms along the I-80 corridor between Council Bluffs and Neola. They will be working today to validate a likely second tornado that occurred in eastern Pottawattamie County and a swath of likely straight-line wind damages in southcentral Pottawattamie County.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Western Iowa Today

Kingsley Business Damaged

(Kingsley, IA) — One of the northwest Iowa businesses that were hit by a suspected tornado last (Wednesday) night is Titan Machinery in the Plymouth County town of Kingsley. Gary Moore is general manager of the farm equipment dealership, which sustained serious damage to its new shop addition. The roof was lifted off and scattered it across a couple of blocks. None of the farm equipment was damaged in the storm and the shop was closed, so no one was hurt.
KINGSLEY, IA
Western Iowa Today

185 Members Make Care Packages

(Sioux City, IA) — Members of Sioux City’s 185th Iowa Air Guard refueling wing put together holiday care packages to send to the family members who have a member of the unit on deployment. Master Sergeant Stephanie Bowen says the 185th’s Family Readiness Office led the effort as a way to recognize the contributions made by family members during the holiday season. Bowen says every deployed member has already received care packages from other organizations and 185th wanted to use some of the many donated items to do something for the unit family members.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

National Weather Service: Wednesday Storm Categorized As “Serial Derecho”

(Des Moines, IA) The storm that roared across Iowa Wednesday has been categorized as a derecho. National Weather Service Meteorologist, Brook Hagenhoff, says it’s not exactly the same as the 2020 version. This one was a “serial derecho.” The difference is how it was formed. She says the derecho this week had winds in the upper 80s — but was more spread out across the state. “The derecho that we had last summer in August really had kind of that narrow area that had that very strong 100, 100 plus, 120s even as you got out toward Cedar Rapids.” Last year’s storm had a really narrow and intense band. The governor had issued disaster declarations for 49 of Iowa’s 99 counties by Thursday evening for damage done by the Wednesday storm.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Severe Weather Update from Shelby County Emergency Management

(Shelby Co.) Shelby County Emergency Management Director Alex Londo says at around 4:20PM during a tornado watch, spotters from all fire departments in the county were placed in the anticipation of a tornado warning being issued for Shelby County. Shortly after storm sirens were activated in all communities throughout the county after the warning was received. It was then reported that some of the storm sirens did not activate in communities. As an alternative, fire departments in these affected areas drove through town with their sirens on to notify members of the public to seek shelter. Londo said they will be looking into the problems with these sirens and getting them fixed as soon as possible and will notify everyone when the problem has been resolved.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Report

(Pottawattamie Co.) The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nicholas Richard Schumacker, 38, for Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Offense and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Schumacker was arrested after Deputies were called to an injury accident at Highway 92 and 290th Street on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office also arrested...
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy