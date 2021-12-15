Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 776 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, December 8 through Wednesday, December 15.

Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 417 new positive tests in Pottawattamie County, 53 in Crawford County, 32 in Page County, 80 in Harrison County, 55 in Mills County, 33 in Cass County, 42 in Shelby County, 16 in Montgomery County, 12 in Fremont County, 23 in Audubon County, and 13 in Adams County.

IDPH also reports 16 additional deaths in Pottawattamie County, two in Crawford County, two in Page County, two in Harrison County, two in Cass County, two in Shelby County, two in Montgomery County, two in Fremont County, and two additional deaths in Adams County.

Listed below is the total number of positive cases per county in Region 4.

Pottawattamie- 18,734 (230 deaths)

Crawford- 3,967 (49 deaths)

Page- 2,949 (35 deaths)

Harrison- 2,759 (81 deaths)

Mills- 2,609 (30 deaths)

Cass- 2,563 (69 deaths)

Shelby- 2,186 (44 deaths)

Montgomery- 1,784 (48 deaths)

Fremont- 1,089 (15 deaths)

Audubon- 856 (17 deaths)

Adams- 646 (11 deaths)

In Region 1, the IDPH reports 46 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Guthrie County, (1,886 total positive tests) (40 deaths). The IDPH reports 47 additional positive cases in Adair County, (1,414 total positive tests) (43 deaths).

