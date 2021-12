Far Cry 6 has today launched title update 3 on all platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. While this patch doesn’t add anything game-changing, it’s important to note that the update is quite beefy. Depending on your platform, you’re looking at anything from 8GB to 23GB, so be ready to deal with a hefty patch before jumping back into Yara. As for what’s being included you can expect several quality-of-life changes alongside some new packs on the way for December 16. The updates are nice, but like said, are nothing crazy. Without further adieu, here’s the full changelog for Far Cry 6 title update 3!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO