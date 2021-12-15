ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambler, PA

Ambler Physical Therapist Writes Children’s Books to Demonstrate the Value of Acceptance

 3 days ago

Image via 6abc.

Hillary Sussman, a physical therapist from Ambler, has managed to bring her career experience as well as her love of animals and use it to create a growing writing career for herself, reports Nicole Borocci for 6abc.

Within just six months, Sussman has managed to publish two books: Roxy and Maliboo —I t’s OK to Be Different and Roxy and Tully — Words Matter. The focus of Sussman’s books revolves around themes of understanding and acceptance.

Roxy, the main character in both books, is a dog that suffers from limb loss. Sussman based the character on her own pet who had to have surgery in order to save one of its paws.

During her job as a physical therapist, Sussman has worked with young amputees who have needed therapy and rehabilitation. The kids have appreciated seeing a character like Roxy that they can identify with.

“It’s been incredible to raise awareness of limb loss, and limb difference, inclusion and to focus on anti-bullying and acceptance of differences,” said Sussman.

Both of Sussman’s books are available on her website as well as a variety of educational activities for families to print out for free. There’s even a plush toy of Roxy available for children to cuddle with.

Read more about Hillary Sussman at 6abc.

