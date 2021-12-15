Chef Cleophus Hethington Traces Black Foodways Through Asheville at Benne on Eagle

In West Hollywood, the demand for lounge and date night restaurants is seemingly endless. A new Nikkei restaurant from Bee Taqueria chef Alex Carrasco, who worked with Peruvian chef Ricardo Zarate at Once in Las Vegas, will open Onizuka on December 28 along La Cienega Boulevard in the former Agura space. Remember that David Chang was slated to open Momofuku Noodle Bar here, originally announced in 2018 but scuttled before Onizuka took over. The opening seems to have been stunted a number of times, reported as mid-November, but apparently the real debut is in two weeks. Partners Nabil Mihoubi, Christopher Bongo-Ping (who was involved with Bootsy Bellows), and Ismael Khayatey have brought on seasoned general manager Cory Eckstein, who was at Red Medicine for nearly its entire tenure, and worked at Hutchinson as well.

RESTAURANTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO