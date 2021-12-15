ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Chef Cleophus Hethington Traces Black Foodways Through Asheville at Benne on Eagle

By Kay West
Eater
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Cleophus Hethington came to Asheville at the end of July 2021 to interview for the chef de cuisine position at Benne on Eagle, it was his first time in the city. Sure, he was familiar with the restaurant established on Eagle Street in The Block, a thriving center of African-American...

carolinas.eater.com

Comments / 1

Related
Eater

Another Buffet Reopens, This Time in Henderson

Buffet fanatics now have another option to fill their all-you-can-eat cravings. Golden Corral in Henderson near the Galleria at Sunset reopened. The buffet, which closed in March 2020 when the state shut down nonessential businesses, returns with its cornucopia of food, including a weekend breakfast, build-your-own burgers for lunch, and dinner options such as fried chicken, meatloaf, and pot roast as well as sirloin steaks. The buffet boasts more than 150 options.
HENDERSON, NV
NBC Chicago

Gordon Ramsay's Gourmet Burger Joint Opens in Chicago Friday

Gordon Ramsay Burger has officially arrived in Chicago. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay opened a third location of his infamous burger restaurant in the Windy City, located in the Near North neighborhood, on Friday. The menu features several unique bites, including Hellfire Chicken Wings, a Chipotle Dawg, a Vegan Burger and...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Asheville, NC
Food & Drinks
Asheville, NC
Restaurants
Asheville, NC
Lifestyle
City
Asheville, NC
State
Virginia State
Asheville, NC
Society
Eater

10-Year-Old Austin Patio Restaurant Contigo Is Closing

Contigo, the MLK patio restaurant in MLK neighborhood with a Texas menu, is permanently closing this month, as announced through its email newsletter today. Its last day of service at 2027 Anchor Lane will be on Thursday, December 30. Co-owners Ben Edgerton, chef Andrew Wiseheart, and Dana Curley decided it...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

D.C. Institution Kramers Just Added a 26-Seat Bar with Really Good Lighting

Kramers (formerly Kramerbooks) revealed a new 26-seat bar with 18 beers on tap, wines, and cocktails, as well as optimized lighting for reading while imbibing. The 970-square foot counter also has its own food menu with carrot chickpea tartine and French onion dip. It’s one of several changes (new name, new barbershop, expansion to the next door space) to come to the bookstore after changing ownership in 2016. 1517 Connecticut Avenue, NW [Washingtonian]
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Brock
Person
James Beard
Eater

After Grace’s and Yugen’s Closures, Restaurant Owner Tries Latin Fusion in West Loop

It’s been just over six months since the sudden closure of Yugen, the lauded Japanese restaurant in West Loop, shocked Chicago’s fine dining fans. It was the second abrupt shutter in the space in three years, following the well-publicized demise of three-Michelin-starred Grace. Now owner Michael Olszewski, ostensibly hoping that the third time’s the charm, is preparing to launch its replacement: Aikana Chicago, a “world-inspired pan-American experience,” slated to open in January 2022 on Randolph Restaurant Row.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Want to Own a Diner? Dapper Cos. Is Giving One Away in the Historic Huntridge Shopping Center

Here’s a pretty cool deal. Dapper Cos.’ J Dapper laments the lack of 24-hour diners, coffee shops, and delis, so he’s building one and giving it away as part of a contest. Dapper already built the nearly 3,000-square-foot coffee shop, diner, or delicatessen in the historic Huntridge Shopping Center on Charleston Boulevard in Downtown Las Vegas outfitting it with furniture, fixtures, equipment, branding, signs, and even a marketing plan. Dapper estimates the cost to build out and brand the endeavor is more than $950,000 in goods and services.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cw34.com

Podcast: Through a Black Lens

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — In this series, CBS12 News offers perspective in the role race plays in our society. The podcast is hosted by CBS12 News anchor Liz Quirantes and Richard Ryles, a historian and attorney in West Palm Beach. Episode 1: Education and integration. Synopsis: The history...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sous Chef#Eagle#Black People#Racial Injustice#Food Drink#Racism#African American#Esquire#Best New Restaurants#Rhu#Blackberry Farms#The U S Navy#Ser
Eater

Durham’s Saint James Seafood Will Finally Reopen in 2022

In January 2020, chef Matt Kelly was able to reopen his beloved Durham restaurant Saint James Seafood following a 10-month shutdown due to a gas explosion in the Brightleaf Square area. The dining room wasn’t running for long though, because Governor Roy Cooper ordered all North Carolina bars and restaurants to close on March 17, due to the spreading pandemic. In 2022, Kelly will have another chance to resurrect Saint James.
DURHAM, NC
Eater

Orange County’s Best Sandwiches Hide in a Strip Mall Butcher Shop

At first glance, Mario’s Butcher Shop & Delicatessen appears to be a typical neighborhood spot for chops and filets. Inside is the standard grocery deli case, filled with various cuts of grass-fed beef plus poultry, sausages made on the premises, and the occasional hunk of game meat. There are coolers touting a variety of takeout options like pastas, soups, salads, and tamales prepared by the chef’s mother, and another area for sliced-to-order deli meats. Then, there is the sandwich counter. That is where, with casual precision, chef Mario Llamas and his staff prepare some of the most well-crafted sandwiches in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eater

Chef Priscilla Curiel’s Mexican Seafood Specialties Land in Old Town

After transplanting her well-admired birria spot into its brand new digs inside the Old Town Urban Market, Tuetano Taqueria founder Priscilla Curiel is now showcasing her spin on Mexican seafood at Mar Rustico, the second restaurant to open at the still-developing dining and retail collective. Operating from a walk-up counter next to the venue’s bar, its dishes are a complement to the meat-focused selections at Tuetano.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Peruvian-Japanese Lounge Joins WeHo’s Already Crowded Clubstaurant Scene

In West Hollywood, the demand for lounge and date night restaurants is seemingly endless. A new Nikkei restaurant from Bee Taqueria chef Alex Carrasco, who worked with Peruvian chef Ricardo Zarate at Once in Las Vegas, will open Onizuka on December 28 along La Cienega Boulevard in the former Agura space. Remember that David Chang was slated to open Momofuku Noodle Bar here, originally announced in 2018 but scuttled before Onizuka took over. The opening seems to have been stunted a number of times, reported as mid-November, but apparently the real debut is in two weeks. Partners Nabil Mihoubi, Christopher Bongo-Ping (who was involved with Bootsy Bellows), and Ismael Khayatey have brought on seasoned general manager Cory Eckstein, who was at Red Medicine for nearly its entire tenure, and worked at Hutchinson as well.
RESTAURANTS
carolinaepicurean.com

Holeman and Finch Asheville – in Reverse

Why reverse the Holeman and Finch experience? Because Impressed came after Annoyed, which came after Confused, so I’m leading with the positive and will sum it all up at the end. Impressed. Uppermost, servers were friendly and top notch. They actually made the evening. Dessert, Sticky Toffee Pudding served...
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Eater Critic Robert Sietsema’s 15 Best Dishes of 2021

Sometimes adversity causes us to try harder and that’s especially true of the restaurant industry. Despite the continuing pandemic and the recently emerging omicron variant, restaurant workers across the city have continued to persevere and triumph, giving us nourishment and pleasure. In looking back at the past 12 months or so, I can say I’ve enjoyed more great dishes than in any previous year I can remember. Here’s my recap as I travel backwards in time revisiting, in reverse chronological order, the best dishes eaten in 2021.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy