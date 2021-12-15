ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Rocket League kicks off Frosty Fest event later this week

By Ben Borthwick
Videogamer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePsyonix has declared that Rocket League‘s annual holiday-themed event Frosty Fest will bring festive cheer to the soccer-car favourite on December 16. The Beckwith Park arena gets a snowy make-over for the duration of the event in Ranked, Casual and Private matches. There’ll also be a couple of limited...

www.videogamer.com

148apps.com

Rocket League Sideswipe review

This streamlined version of Rocket League is both fun in its own right and completely free of cynical monetization schemes. In case you weren't aware, Rocket League is kind of a big deal. This multiplayer sports game featuring high-tech cars, a comically large ball, and high-flying acrobatics exploded in popularity upon release in 2015 and still has a massive playerbase that keeps it among the top 25 most watched games on Twitch today. Considering this, it wasn't entirely surprising to see Rocket League Sideswipe hit the App Store last week. All mega-popular console and PC games try to find some way to capitalize on the mobile market eventually, but what is surprising about Sideswipe is its approach to doing this. There's absolutely nothing in Sideswipe that feels cynical. It's just a really great new flavor of Rocket League that is completely free.
egmnow.com

ID@Xbox Winter Game Fest Demo event begins this week

Microsoft has partnered with The Game Awards for the ID@Xbox Winter Game fest Demo event. Starting tomorrow, December 7th, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One owners will be able to access more than 35 demos for upcoming ID@Xbox titles. A couple of the games involved in the event include procedurally-generated dungeon crawler Loot River, story-driven action-adventure game The Tale of Bistun, and Nobody Saves the World.
massivelyop.com

Star Citizen shows off gravlev bike changes, previews Jumptown 2.0, and kicks off the Luminalia holiday event

If you’re a fan of zipping across planets on a hoverbike or like to watch the Daymar Rally, then you appreciate the gravlev bikes that are on offer in Star Citizen. You also might appreciate how they can suffer from some physics weirdness on occasion. In this week’s Inside Star Citizen, fans have a look at some new tech that is fixing this problem.
droidgamers.com

New Events Kicking Off in Eve: Echoes With the Yoiul Festival

It’s been a busy year for Eve: Echoes, with plenty of new content and a massive anniversary update that celebrated the game’s first birthday. And it’s not slowing down as 2021 comes to an end, with the Yoiul Festival kicking off right about now. The first of...
Gamespot

Red Dead Online Kicks Off Its Holiday Celebrations This Week

Red Dead Online's holiday events kick off in earnest this week, bringing a Christmas bounty of new freebies, discounts, XP bonuses, events, and even seasonally themed changes to the world. The holiday season is being marked by a number of changes to the in-game world, with Christmas decorations due to...
cgmagonline.com

Fortnite Chapter 3 Confirms Winterfest 2021 Kicks Off Later This Week

Epic Games has confirmed that this year’s Fortnite Winterfest will kick off in Fortnite Chapter 3 later this week. They add that the upcoming Christmas-themed event will feature special challenges and 14 days of in-game gifts. Fortnite Winterfest events from previous years have also featured unlockable cosmetics which dropped in the game on each Wintererfest day, so there is a chance that they could show up at this year’s event.
Polygon

Fortnite Llama-Rama challenges guide – Rocket League Sideswipe event

Llama-Rama has returned in Polygon’s Fortnite Chapter 3. This event is a crossover with Rocket League Sideswipe. In this guide, we’ll tell you what rewards you’ll in Fortnite by playing the new Rocket League mobile game. Fortnite Rocket League Sideswipe challenges. You can use the QR code...
Videogamer.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone get limited time Festive Fervor event

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone are to get some limited-time game modes, bundles and more in a Festive Fervor event kicking off later this week. First off, Vanguard will see the return of Armageddon Mode where teams must fight for control of a marked area. Care packages will be delivered (presumably from Santa) until a certain amount are nabbed. Then the location moves, and it all starts again. Rack up points via kills, and get bonus points for killstreaks.
Videogamer.com

Sea of Stars confirmed for a Nintendo Switch release in Winter 2022

Creators of The Messenger Sabotage Studio have announced that turn based RPG Sea of Stars will be heading to Nintendo Switch when it launches in Holiday 2022. As previously revealed back in 2020, the game will be a prequel to the 2018 platformer, but you won’t need to know that game’s story to follow the plot. You’ll play as Valere and Zale, two youths fated to become the Solstice Warriors. They have powers of the sun and moon, which together combine to form Eclipse Magic. They’ll use this magic to fight the forces of the evil alchemist The Fleshmancer.
Videogamer.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus introduces its two new clans in latest trailer

Nintendo has dropped a new trailer for upcoming Pokémon prequel adventure Pokémon Legends: Arceus ahead of next month’s launch. This new video introduces us to two of the game’s clans that reside in the game’s Hisui region with some familiar names. First off, the Diamond Clan are a group who speak of living in the moment. Their opposing clan are the Pearl clan, who are more about sharing the land.
Videogamer.com

Chocobo GP races to a March 10 release date on Nintendo Switch

Final Fantasy-themed kart racer Chocobo GP has been dated for a March 10 release by publisher Square Enix. The game was first announced by Square Enix back in September and includes a whole host of characters from across the RPG series. Each one has their own abilities and variants, and you’ll also be able to equip Magicites to use as power ups like Fire.
Videogamer.com

Zen puzzle game Unpacking sells over 100K units in its first ten days

Australian developer Witch Beam Games has announced that its chilled unboxing puzzle game Unpacking sold over 100K units in its first ten days on sale. The game originally launched last month, and if you’re not familiar is well worth your time. You play through the various stages of life of one particular character, and help to unpack their possessions in each of their homes over the years. The light puzzle element comes in trying to fit everything into its (roughly) proper place, Marie Kondo style.
Videogamer.com

The Ten Best Games of 2021

It’s that time of year when critics, like Santa, start making lists—though I’ll be damned if I’m checking mine twice. For me, the end-of-year stock take usually consists of scraping my memory to see what has stuck, like gum under a seat. This is far less gross and far more rewarding than it sounds. So many games arrive amid squalls of marketing, or the steadily toxifying fumes of expectation, only to give us very little to chew over, before peeling cleanly from our recollection. My list this year comprises those games that have, for one reason or another, hung around. Of course, this is not the only criteria. There are plenty of games, after all, that were unforgettably bad; I will struggle to shake the towering, well-dressed, and life-draining Resident Evil Village for some time.
Videogamer.com

Nintendo announces new Indie World showcase taking place tomorrow evening

Nintendo has announced it’ll hold a new Indie World showcase event to be broadcast via YouTube tomorrow. Fans have been told to expect twenty minutes of information on new indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch. In addition, we can infer that there’ll be some new information on previously announced titles at the show too.
Videogamer.com

Back 4 Blood gets offline campaign mode and more in patch dropping today

Developer Turtle Rock has detailed what fans can expect in a new patch for co-op zombie shooter Back 4 Blood dropping later today. Headline features include a promised offline campaign mode, finally allowing solo players the opportunity to make progress when playing solo. There’s also a new time-limited Roving Merchants Supply Line tracks with new unlocks.
Videogamer.com

Altered Beast, ToeJam & Earl and three more Mega Drive games added to Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has added five more Mega Drive games to the collection available on Nintendo Switch Online. Subscribers to the Expansion Pack tier of the service can now get their hands on even more retro goodness when they next login. The first of these games is classic side-scrolling arcade title Altered Beast. That’s joined by madcap alien adventure Toejam & Earl and shoot-em-up Thunder Force II. Meanwhile, Dynamite Headdy offers classic platforming action and the pack is rounded off by 1989 action RPG Sword of Vermillion.
Videogamer.com

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands unveils Spellshot and Clawbringer classes in latest trailer

D&D-themed Borderlands spinoff Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has revealed another two classes you’ll get to play as when it arrives in March 2022. The Clawbringer and the Spellshot are the two newbies. As the name suggests, the Spellshot is the magic-based class of the two, with the ability to wield elemental spells against their foes. Their major ability is Polymorph, which allows them to transform enemies into a floating sheep-like creature called a Skeep.
