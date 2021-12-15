Rocket League kicks off Frosty Fest event later this week

It’s that time of year when critics, like Santa, start making lists—though I’ll be damned if I’m checking mine twice. For me, the end-of-year stock take usually consists of scraping my memory to see what has stuck, like gum under a seat. This is far less gross and far more rewarding than it sounds. So many games arrive amid squalls of marketing, or the steadily toxifying fumes of expectation, only to give us very little to chew over, before peeling cleanly from our recollection. My list this year comprises those games that have, for one reason or another, hung around. Of course, this is not the only criteria. There are plenty of games, after all, that were unforgettably bad; I will struggle to shake the towering, well-dressed, and life-draining Resident Evil Village for some time.

