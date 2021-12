FX announced that the comedy series “Better Things” will premiere its fifth and final season on Feb. 28, 2022 at 10 p.m. and will also stream on Hulu. The premiere will feature the first two episodes of the season, with the rest of the season unveiling one episode each following week. In its final chapter, “Better Things” focuses on the road ahead for Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon) as she navigates her three daughters, her acting career and her aging mother (as well as herself). Alongside Adlon, the series stars Mikey Madison, Hannah Riley, Olivia Edward and Celia Imrie. The final season...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO