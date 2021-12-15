ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester University Grad Helps Her Teenage Son’s Clothing Brand Grow from $178 Investment to $1 Million Business

Trey Brown and his mother, Sherell Peterson, and grandfather, Steven Hite, at the Spergo store in the King of Prussia Mall.Image via Jose Moreno, Philadelphia Inquirer.

Philadelphian Trey Brown, at a mere 15 years old, is already riding his clothing brand Spergo to a career as an industry titan. His business mentor/distribution partner/mother is West Chester University graduate Sherell Peterson, and together, they’re on their way to building a fashion empire.

Bob Fernandez covered the meteoric rise for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Trey launched Spergo (he made the word up) three years ago, with $178 he got for his 12th birthday. Peterson’s contribution to her son’s entrepreneurial aspirations consisted of driving him around Philadelphia as he hawked hoodies out of the trunk of her sedan.

Three years later, the business has posted $1 million in sales.

Peterson has been “promoted” to chief operating officer of the thriving company, well on its way to becoming a force in the fad-driven street-wear market.

The pair is hoping to take Spergo to the next level.

“Because we have done so much on our own, what we need is a team, a solid team,” said Peterson. “So not only are you looking forward to getting a financial investment, but also gaining a partnership with people that have systems already in place and can connect you with people who can get you where you need to go.”

And things seem to be progressing well, as Spergo, which opened two mall stores in 2021, has already managed to get a $300,000 investment deal on ABC’s Shark Tank.

Read more about Spergo in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

