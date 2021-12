Are you about to have your first plant-based Christmas or cook for new vegans? If so, you’re not alone. Hundreds of thousands of Britons are also likely to be approaching their first festive season without animal products after one in five started eating more vegetarian and vegan food since the start of the pandemic. A similar number are now planning to go fully meat-free.There probably couldn’t be a better time to adopt a vegan diet: the plant-based foods market has exploded, and there’s an abundance of suitable ingredients on supermarket shelves with which to get creative. But when faced with...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO