A Utica woman is facing charges after allegedly calling police to her home to complain that she had been hit and run over by a car at a gas station. When Utica Police officers arrived at her home, located on the 1500 block of Conkling Avenue, they say that 47-year-old Melinda Brown told them that an argument had taken place at the Atlas Gas Station on Mohawk Street. At some point during the argument Brown stated that a driver with whom she was arguing hit her and ran her over with her vehicle. The incident took place on December 3, 2021.

UTICA, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO