There seem to be more ways to watch a movie these days than there are ways to have your eggs of a morning: online, on-demand, pay per view, Sky+. What happened to the straightforward "on television" or even "at the cinema"? To the average film viewer, the industry might appear to be at the tipping point of new technology, but Ian Lewis, director of Sky Movies, thinks differently. He predicts the film world will suffer the same, very costly, mistakes the music business did, if it stalls its reaction to online possibilities, and other new ideas for getting films to film fans as quickly and as easily as possible, a few of which Sky is currently pioneering.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO