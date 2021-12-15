ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

New Pokémon Legends Arceus trailer reveals the Diamond and Pearl Clan

By Daniel Vuckovic
vooks.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus has been released and in it we learn a bit more about Diamond Clan and Pearl Clan, Ginkgo Guild Merchants and more. Gee, I wonder why they’re called that. Here’s everything straight from Pokémon;. The Hisui Region’s Two...

www.vooks.net

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Pokemon Legends: Arceus might be the longest Pokémon game ever

With the release of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl in the rearview, Pokémon fans have started scrounging for more information about Pokémon Legends: Arceus and what is to come with the game that looks to be taking the Pokémon franchise in an entirely different direction. Several leakers have been...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Pokemon Legends: Arceus reveals Hisuian Voltorb

The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak have released a new video for Pokemon Legends: Arceus revealing Hisuian Voltorb. “Hisuian Voltorb looks very similar to the Poke Balls of the Hisui region,” The Pokemon Company said. “This Pokemon is always in high spirits and has a friendly personality. However, it discharges its stored electricity when it gets excited, so it frequently shocks nearby humans and Pokemon.”
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Meet the young clan leaders and panic-inducing merchants of Pokemon Legends: Arceus

A new trailer and additional details have dropped today for Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Hisui's two main clans, Diamond and Pearl, belong to the young Adaman and Irida, respectively. We're also introduced to Ginkgo Merchants, folks who have clearly never heard of "personal bubbles." Last but not least, a certain mythical Pokemon can be yours to catch — but there's a catch.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

New Pokémon Legends: Arceus gameplay demonstrates how to catch Pokémon in Hisui

New gameplay footage from Nintendo’s Japanese YouTube channel has given fans a closer look at what to expect when catching Pokémon in the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The clip, which begins at 5:58, starts by showing off some of the places where Pokémon live in Hisui. Players will be able to explore and find Pokémon in locations like grassy fields, which are home to Bidoof, Starly, and Ponyta; beaches and coastlines, where Buizel and Floatzel frolic happily in the sand; autumnal forests, where Turtwig and Yanma are common; and moonlit areas, where Clefairy can be found. Catching these Pokémon isn’t as simple as always engaging them in a battle and lowering their HP, though. In Arceus, trainers will have to be a little more crafty about how they catch ’em all.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pearl#The Ginkgo Guild
nintendosoup.com

Save Data From Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl Unlocks Darkrai In Pokemon Legends Arceus

The Pokemon Company has announced a special bonus in Pokemon Legends Arceus for players who own Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Players who have save data for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be able to receive a Darkrai in Pokemon Legends Arceus by completing a special mission, as well as a special outfit based on the modern day Team Galactic.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Sales are Booming

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl took the gaming industry by storm when they were released last month. The Switch-exclusive titles did a lot of things right and a lot of things wrong in the eyes of Pokémon fans. One thing it did do well regardless of fans’ opinions was sell lots of copies.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Christina Aguilera's Daughter Has Played Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Apparently

In one of the more bizarre headlines of the day, Christina Aguilera's daughter has apparently played Pokémon Legends: Arceus early. In an interview with Elle.com (as spotted by Nintendo Life), the American actress and singer told the outlet that her daughter had played Arceus during a day on set filming an advert for the Nintendo Switch. In the interview, Aguilera said, “[While shooting the campaign], my daughter was able to fall in love with a new game."
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
vooks.net

Everything from the Indie World Showcase – December 2021

The final Indie World Showcase for 2021 is done and dusted. If you weren’t up super early this morning, don’t worry. We got you covered. As usual, there were a few shadowdrops due out today; they might even be out by the time you wake up. The games below are in chronological release order, with the ones out today at the top and the unspecified 2022 games right down the bottom. We’ve tried to put in the latest trailers, but some games didn’t have them.
VIDEO GAMES
vooks.net

New patents detail new combat and abilities in the Breath of the Wild sequel

Since June, we’ve not had an update from Nintendo on the sequel to the Breath of the Wild, and it’s been a long six months. Now, new information about how the game might work and some of the gameplay mechanics have been spotted in new patents filed by Nintendo. Usually, patents wouldn’t raise many eyebrows; they’re generally just loose ideas for things that or may not ever happen – however, these mechanics described in the patents were seen in the last trailer in June ever so briefly.
VIDEO GAMES
vooks.net

Nintendo Download Updates (Week 50) Early Xmas

The second last update of the year is here, and there’s a lot of fun stuff on offer. New release highlights: With a Indie World presentation comes some real quality, this week we’re blessed with Dungeon Munchies, Let’s Play! Oink Games, Timelie (which has a demo), and the wonderful looking Chicory: A Colorful Tale. OMNO looks to be a lot of fun as well.
VIDEO GAMES
vooks.net

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (Switch) Review

I was excited when I first learned that the original Grand Theft Auto games were coming to the Nintendo Switch. After 20 years, they were coming to a Nintendo system and a portable one that promised a range of improvements to the game to help bring them into the modern era. Well, we got the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy on a Nintendo system, and you can play it wherever you want – and there are some improvements – but almost everything else went wrong with these remasters, and they’re made even worse on the Switch.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy