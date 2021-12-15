ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Company Working With General Motors Building Magnet Factory In Fort Worth

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — MP Materials is preparing to build it’s first rare earth metal, alloy and magnet manufacturing facility in Fort Worth.

The company has entered an agreement with General Motors, which has a plant in Arlington, to supply U.S.-sourced and manufactured rare earth materials, alloy and finished magnets for the electric motors in more than a dozen automobile models beginning in 2023.

In Fort Worth, MP Materials will develop a 200,000 square-foot greenfield metal, alloy and neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) magnet manufacturing facility, which will also serve as the business and engineering headquarters for magnetics division.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25PZ0U_0dNVYvxz00
Proposed MP Magnetics facility in the Alliance Corridor in Fort Worth. (credit: MP Magnetics)

NdFeB permanent magnets are critical inputs to the electric motors and generators that enable electric vehicles, robots, wind turbines, drones, defense systems and other technologies to transform electricity into motion and motion into electricity.

Officials with MP say the facility will create more than 100 jobs and the site that will be located in the Alliance Airport area in far North Fort Worth.

Like semiconductors. NdFeB magnets are fundamental building blocks in modern technologies and are expected to increase in importance as the global economy electrifies and decarbonizes.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Rivian to open $5 billion manufacturing plant in Georgia

Washington, DC (CNN Business) — Rivian, the electric vehicle maker, plans to begin construction on a second manufacturing plant in 2022 even as it is falling short of its production goals at its existing plant. Rivian announced Thursday that the new $5 billion facility east of Atlanta, Georgia, will...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Arlington, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Business
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Cars
Arlington, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
Arlington, TX
Business
gmauthority.com

General Motors To Unveil Autonomous Vehicle At CES 2022

General Motors will pull the wraps off of a new fully autonomous vehicle at the upcoming 2022 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. According to a report from The Detroit News, GM will present the autonomous vehicle alongside the Chevy Silverado EV at CES 2022. The publication says the new AV will be a self-driving Cadillac that gives buyers “a more personal experience,” than the Cruise Origin, which debuted in January 2020.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bakersfield Californian

Worth noting in business: Tejon Ranch sells land for prefab housing factory, WattEV begins work on electric truck stop, footwear retailers opens at Valley Plaza

Lebec-based Tejon Ranch Co. announced Thursday it has sold 17.1 acres north of The Grapevine to an Indianapolis developer for construction of a 270,000-square-foot custom housing manufacturing facility being subsidized by local government. Buyer Scannell Properties bought the land for a partially automated factory that will be the biggest yet...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Company chooses Texas city for new $300 million facility

(The Center Square) – Another company is expanding its operations in Texas, adding to a list of multi-million and billion-dollar companies fueling population growth and jobs in the Lone Star State. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is creating a $300 million campus in College Station-Bryan near Texas A&M's campus. The new...
MarketWatch

Genuine Parts Company paying $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group in industrial deal

Genuine Parts Company said Thursday its Motion Industries Inc. unit will pay about $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group, a 1,700-employee power transmission, automation and fluid power industrial distributor founded in 1971. Private equity firm Littlejohn & Co. LLC is the seller on the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Genuine Parts Company said KDG is expected to generate about $1.1 billion of revenue in 2022. KDG is expected to add to GPC's adjusted earnings in the first year and generate about $50 million in annual run-rate synergies. Genuine Parts shares are up 32.5% in 2021.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Electric#Magnet#Electric Motors#Permanent Magnets
TIME

Amid Scaling Challenges, Rivian Announces Plans to Build New $5B Factory in Georgia

In its first earnings report since the company’s blockbuster $13.7B IPO in November , electric vehicle maker Rivian announced its plans to build a second EV factory, this time in Georgia. (Rivian’s only current factory is in Normal, Ill.) The Irvine, Ca.-based company delivered compelling numbers, but admitted the challenges of scaling up production rapidly. “We’re confident that, alongside Illinois, Georgia is the place for Rivian to continue to scale and thrive,” said Rivian Chief People Officer Helen Russell.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS DFW

800+ Apartments, New Office Space Could Be Built In Fort Worth’s Stockyards District

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds more people could soon call Fort Worth’s historic Stockyard’s District home as San Antonio-based Kairoi Residential proposed a plan to add 825 apartment units. The plan also transforms the historic Armour building constructed in 1902. It was previously a meat packing plant. Armour building (CBS 11) Fort Worth’s Urban Design Commission hammered out some details Thursday, Dec. 16 to make sure it fits conceptually with the district. One issue was the length of some of the buildings. The designers want a waiver to go beyond 300 feet in length which is not in the district’s standards and guidelines. “That’s what been...
FORT WORTH, TX
connectcre.com

Fort Worth Rail-Served Buildings Get Harder to Find

CanTex Capital recently acquired the Sylvania Industrial Park in Fort Worth for an undisclosed purchase price. Located at 3201 N. Sylvania Ave., the manufacturing campus is the largest crane-served and rail-served facility in Dallas-Fort Worth. Todd Hubbard, NAI Robert Lynn managing principal and Fort Worth president, represented the buyer in...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Jobs
lansingcitypulse.com

General Motors seeks to build $2.5 billion battery plant in Lansing

FRIDAY, Dec. 10 — General Motors plans to build a $2.5 billion battery cell production plant for electric vehicles in Delta Township that could create 1,700 new jobs in Lansing through 2026, according to an application for tax incentives submitted to the Lansing City Council this week. An application...
LANSING, MI
Times Union

GM Will Source, Produce Rare Earth EV-Motor Magnets In U.S.

General Motors announced two deals Thursday that will let it domestically source crucial raw materials and parts for the expanding family of battery-electric vehicles GM will roll out over the coming decade. GM says it formed strategic partnerships with MP Materials of Las Vegas and Vacuumschmelze (VAC) of Frankfurt, Germany,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

General Motors returns to rare earth magnets with two U.S. deals

Dec 9 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) plans to source rare earth magnets for its future electric vehicles from new U.S.-based manufacturing facilities under two separate deals announced on Thursday, a return to an industry the automaker had all but abandoned in the 1990s. The agreements with MP Materials...
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

General Motors To Source Rare Earth Magnets From MP Materials For Ultium Motors

General Motors has entered a long-term agreement with Las Vegas-based rare earth mining company MP Materials to secure U.S.-sourced and manufactured rare earth materials, alloys and finished magnets for its electric vehicle motors. MP Materials owns and operates the Mountain Pass mine in California, which is the only active and...
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

General Motors Hit With Shift To Park Lawsuit In California

Another class-action lawsuit has been filed against General Motors over the ‘Shift to Park’ error message that appears in certain vehicles equipped with its electronic shifting mechanism. According to Car Complaints, this class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of two plaintiffs in U.S. District Court for the Northern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
dbusiness.com

General Motors to Invest $51M+ at Indiana Foundry

General Motors Co. in Detroit announced plans to invest more than $51 million to install state-of-the-art equipment at its Bedford, Ind., aluminum die casting foundry to support the manufacturing of drive unit castings for the upcoming Chevrolet Silverado EV and other current casting operations. The renovation work will begin immediately....
INDIANA STATE
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
91K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy