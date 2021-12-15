Holden PD Participates In 5th Year of ’25 Days Of Kindness’ Program

A safety inspection of a New Hampshire commercial vehicle resulted in the arrest of a fugitive from Texas. Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the incident began at 1:00 Friday afternoon, when the Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit stopped the vehicle, which had New Hampshire license plates, on Route 4 in Turner for a safety inspection. The driver told Troopers that he was from Hartford, Connecticut and stated that he didn't have a license. Police tried several times to positively identify the driver, but he was not cooperative with their investigation, given them different names, social security numbers, addresses, and dates of birth, but none of them were valid. Contacting the driver's wife and boss was also no help, as they both gave contradictory information.

MAINE STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO