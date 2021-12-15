ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holden, ME

Holden PD Participates In 5th Year of ’25 Days Of Kindness’ Program

By Cori
Z107.3
Z107.3
 5 days ago
Once again, the Holden Police Department is helping to spread some holiday cheer this year. Chief Chris Greeley said they implemented a special program about 5 years ago, centered around performing acts of kindness. "The 25 Days of Kindness is something the Holden Police Department started literally 5 years...

