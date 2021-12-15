ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Livespins adds ‘firepower’ with the appointment of Yana Tsyganova

By James Ross
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocially engaged casino games provider Livespins has appointed Yana Tsyganova to its senior management team as the company’s new chief operations officer. Lauding Tsyganova as an “industry heavyweight”, her responsibilities will include overseeing the day-to-day operation and to ensure that players, operators, streamers and game studios receive the “best possible...

