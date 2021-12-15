ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France

Australia's AUKUS nuclear submarines fleet may cost over USD 121 bn: Report

Cover picture for the articleCanberra [Australia], December 15 (ANI/Sputnik): The new nuclear submarine fleet under the AUKUS partnership is expected to cost Australia as much as 171 billion Australian dollars (USD 121.7 billion) and will not be deployed for at least two decades, according to a report from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute...

hawaiitelegraph.com

Australia signs USD 1 bn defence deal with South Korea

Canberra [Australia], December 13 (ANI/Sputnik): Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have signed a USD 1 billion defence deal, dubbed as the Hanwha Howitzer contract, to build an armoured vehicle centre for excellence in Geelong, a port city in the country's South. "[South Korea and...
CARS
Advanced Television

Australia: SVoD revenue to reach $3.2bn in 2026

SVoD revenue in Australia is forecast to increase at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3 per cent from $1.9 billion (€1.68bn) in 2021 to $3.2 billion in 2026, driven by solid growth in subscriptions and unique SVoD households, and steady rise in average monthly revenue per unique SVoD household, according to GlobalData, a data and analytics company.
ECONOMY
New Scientist

Australia’s planned anti-trolling law may silence political critics

Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison has said that “anonymous trolls are on notice”. His government released draft legislation on 1 December designed to force social media companies to expose the identities of anonymous users who post defamatory comments. “These will be some of the strongest powers to...
AUSTRALIA
Aviation Week

Australia’s Bonza Sees Opportunity For Rapid 737 MAX Fleet Growth

Australian start-up LCC Bonza has announced plans to expand its fleet to as many as eight Boeing 737 MAX aircraft within a year of launching operations. The carrier revealed in October that it intended to start service in the second quarter of 2022, using two or three 737 MAXs. This is still its...
WORLD
DailyFx

AUD/USD Post-Fed Outlook Hinges on Australia Employment Report

AUD/USD appears to be defending the weekly low (0.7090) even as the Federal Reserve shows a greater willingness to normalize monetary policy sooner rather than later, and the update to Australia’s Employment report may prop up the exchange rate as job growth is expected to increase for the first time since July.
ECONOMY
Fareeha Arshad

Four Things Ancient Humans Had That We Don’t: Our ancestors were more badass than we assume

Our own species is a relative newcomerElisabeth Daynes/ Science Photo Library. As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
tucsonpost.com

Japan wants US bases to ground fighter jets

Tokyo officials have asked the US military to investigate an incident in which an American fighter jet dropped a fuel tank that landed in a residential area. Suspicious metal objects were found in the coastal town of Fukaura, with a population of some 7,600 people, earlier this week. The debris, which landed in the center of the town, was later confirmed to be parts of an F-16 fuel tank.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox News

Italy makes life uncomfortable for unvaccinated people

Italy is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people this holiday season, excluding them from indoor restaurants, theaters and museums starting Monday to reduce the spread of coronavirus and encourage vaccine skeptics to get their shots. Italian police can check whether diners in restaurants or bars have a "super" green...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Taiwan loses another ally to China

The Biden administration denounced Nicaragua on Thursday night for switching diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China. Why it matters: China's government has for the past several years been chipping away at Taiwan's legitimacy on the world stage and attempted to further isolate Taipei by pressuring companies and other countries to stop treating the self-governing island as a sovereign nation.
FOREIGN POLICY
realcleardefense.com

While Massing Troops Against Ukraine, Putin Threatens the U.S. National Command Authority

As noted Russian journalist Pavel Felgenhauer pointed out in November 2021, “President Vladimir Putin declared that if the West deploys missiles to Ukraine that could reach Moscow ‘in five to ten minutes,’ Russia is ready to counter by deploying a ‘new naval hypersonic missile, which may reach [Western] decision-makers in 5 minutes, flying at Mach 9 speed.’ (Militarynews.ru, November 30).” (Emphasis added). Russia’s new nuclear-capable[1] naval hypersonic missile [the Tsirkon] was hyped by Putin as having a speed of Mach 9,” stating that it would become operational in 2022. The context of Putin’s statement was preparations for a Russian invasion of Ukraine, not NATO missile deployments. Nine days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned about a Ukraine conflict becoming a new Cuban missile crisis. Ten days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Russian Chief of the General Staff General of the Army Valery Gerasimov declared, “…any provocations by the Ukrainian authorities to settle the Donbas difficulties militarily will be thwarted.”
MILITARY
Upworthy

'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
ENVIRONMENT

