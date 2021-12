The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is coming up soon! It takes place from January 14th through February 21st, 2022. The festival celebrates art in different forms with things like different food studios, art from over 100 artists, and performances like the Disney on Broadway Concert Series. Like the cheese crawl at EPCOT’s Food and Wine Festival or the Cookie Stroll at Festival of the Holidays, Festival of the Arts also has a special food challenge — the Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine. And, we have news about the walk for the 2022 festival!

