President Joe Biden on Saturday paid an emotional visit to the Delaware grave sites of his first wife and their baby to mark the anniversary of their deaths. Biden's wife, Neilia, and 13-month-old daughter Naomi were killed in a Christmastime car crash in December 1972 shortly after Biden was elected to the U.S. Senate. The couple's two sons, Beau and Hunter, who were then about to turn 4 and 3, were also in the car and were seriously injured.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 12 HOURS AGO