Centaurify Announces New Listing on Flooz Platform

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentaurify, a revolutionary NFT ticketing service that incorporates smart contract use to revive the pandemic-ridden music industry announced it has been verified on the Flooz platform and users can now trade the native token $CENT on it. Users can buy $CENT against the Ethereum pair on the platform via simple swap....

nichegamer.com

Deadmau5 and Plastikman Announce $4.5M Investment in their New Gaming Platform PIXELYNX

EDM artists Deadmau5 and Plastikman have announced they have received $4.5 million USD worth of investments into their new gaming platform PIXELYNX. PIXELYNX has received investing capital from other companies such as Animoca Brands, Solana Ventures, and several others, proving once again that NFTs and Metaverse shit has entirely way too much money wrapped up in it. Popular EDM artist and resident internet troll Joel Zimmerman (P/K/A Deadmau5) announced that this new gaming platform got a boatload of money, as an investment in order to open some trippy new metaverse gaming spaces.
pymnts

Synchrony Announces Strategic Investment in ePayments Platform Skipify

Financial services company Synchrony on Wednesday (Dec. 15) unveiled a strategic investment in digital payments company Skipify that gives merchants the opportunity to give their customers a one-tap checkout solution. Synchrony will work with Skipify to commercialize Skipify’s capabilities across Synchrony’s merchant network and financial ecosystem, on top of the...
bitcoinist.com

NFT Platform Starly Welcomes VC Funding, Gears Up For Listing

Gamified NFT platform Starly has welcomed $6.1 million of investment after closing its pre-IDO funding round. The Flow-powered platform, which only launched in September, attracted a Who’s Who of venture capital firms in a round led by blockchain investment and advisory firm The Spartan Group. “We view Starly, with its...
aithority.com

Synapse PDI Announces Newest Integration With PointClickCare’s EHR Platform

Marketplace Integration enables faster, easier sync of patient data, saving Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) time and money. Synapse PDI, the nation’s leading and largest SNF-focused DME Rental Benefit Manager (DBM), is thrilled to announce its latest integration with PointClickCare, the leading healthcare technology platform enabling meaningful collaboration and access to real-time insights at any stage of a patient’s healthcare journey.
martechseries.com

TravelMole Launches New B2B Integrated Marketing Platform

TravelMole launches an integrated B2B website and newsletter content marketing suite for destinations and travel suppliers to complement its email marketing. TravelMole has launched its Partner Zone platform, an integrated innovative B2B website and newsletter content marketing suite for destinations and travel suppliers to complement its email marketing. The partners post their press releases, announcements, special offers, agent training, webinars, e-brochures, videos, and authoritative content, which are SEO optimized and links back to the Partner’s page. They reach TravelMole.com, Partner newsletters, and social media members, subscribers, and followers, which include 85,000 UK travel agents and professionals, over 120,000 in US and 70,000 in Asia Pacific and Australia.
Eurogamer.net

Ubisoft announces "energy-efficient" NFT platform for AAA games

Ubisoft has announced Quartz, its own NFT platform for unique items in AAA games which it says will run on "energy-efficient technology" that uses "a million times less energy than a bitcoin transaction". The first Ubisoft game to offer NFTs will be Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, where Quartz will...
StreetInsider.com

KaiZilla Announces the Launch of a Platform and Community Token

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2021) - The KaiZilla project development team announced the launch of its own community token with deflationary scripting, as well as its own ecosystem, with the creation of a blockchain based metaverse with real world use cases under development.
bitcoinist.com

ODIN Platform: Hottest New Crypto Infused Startup

Even as the Cryptocurrency market attracts thousands of new investors every day, many companies have begun to tackle related issues that hinder the Crypto market’s development. One of the most exciting new ventures is called Odin. This article will look at the unique solutions that ODIN will offer to Crypto traders and what this new venture means for the future of Cryptocurrency.
martechseries.com

Truist Announces Partnership With Commerce Platform Company AutoFi

Truist Financial Corporation, through its Dealer Finance and Regional Acceptance business groups, today announced a partnership with commerce platform company AutoFi. Under the agreement, financing options will be available to clients who are shopping for a car through a dealer that partners with Truist or Regional Acceptance as well as the AutoFi platform. This will enable clients to create and submit an online credit application.
coinspeaker.com

Ecosystem Builder for Cardano AdaSwap Launches IDO on Cardstarter

AdaSwap, an ecosystem builder that will establish the first decentralized exchange on the Cardano network, is launching a token sale on Cardstarter to raise funds from supportive investors and drive sustainable growth of its platform. AdaSwap is allocating 80 million ASW tokens priced at $0.005 each for the sale as...
Benzinga

IXFI: New Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Launches

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. A new cryptocurrency exchange platform has been launched. The exchange will serve new and experienced crypto investors who are looking for a professional marketplace to trade digital assets. The platform, IXFI Exchange, is owned by IXFI, an international crypto company with a presence in several countries.
martechseries.com

Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces “Dare U” App

New Link In Bio App Brings the Virality of Internet Challenges Giveaways. Koji, the world’s most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of Dare U, a new Link in Bio app that allows creators to dare their followers to complete fun internet challenges in order to enter into a giveaway of the creator’s choosing.
martechseries.com

Agency Revolution Announces Integration with Partner Platform

Integration Enables Partner Platform Agencies to Leverage the Data in Their AMS to Deliver Timely and Personalized Communication Throughout the Customer Journey. Agency Revolution, an FMG Suite company, serving independent insurance agencies, announced an integration that connects the company’s marketing automation platform, FuseTM, with Partner Platform’s innovative web-based insurance agency management system(AMS).
coinspeaker.com

Quadency Launches Major Upgrade to Crypto Platform

Quadency has launched a phased overhaul of its trading and strategy automation platform to allow seamless access to crypto across centralized and decentralized exchanges through a single account. As part of the upgrade, the platform will feature:. Industry best trading fees discounted further with QUAD, the native platform token. Faster,...
zycrypto.com

Quiz Arena, a Revolutionary F2P NFT Gaming Platform Announces New Listing on Onus Finance

City, Country / Quizarena is a free-to-play (F2P) quiz and puzzle blockchain gaming platform that announced its new listing on Onus Finance. Onus finance conducted a Quizarena project appraisal voting event that came to an end on December 3rd at 13:00 UTC. Quizarena received a resounding “Yes” (99.08 percent ). This indicates that the project will be available for purchase on the ONUS Launchpad. QZA, the native token of Quiz Arena is a utility coin that is utilized as a decentralized means of trade between Quizarena members.The$QZA sale on ONUS would begin on 8th December starting at 3:00 UTC. ONUS Launchpad $QZA token sale details are listed below,
coinspeaker.com

3Space Art Announces the Launch of Its Groundbreaking NFT Platform

3Space Art is thrilled to announce the official launch of its groundbreaking NFT platform that facilitates widespread use of digital art in the real world by placing it in physical spaces. It gives artists and collectors the opportunity to showcase their collections not just online but also in offline events and exhibitions.
pymnts

BNPL Platform Kredivo Unveils New Payment Card

Indonesian buy now, pay later (BNPL) platform Kredivo has teamed up with the country’s Bank Sahabat Sampoerna to launch a new payment card. Flexi Card, announced Tuesday (Dec. 7), is a physical card that can be used at millions of outlets throughout the country using Indonesia’s National Payments Gateway.
