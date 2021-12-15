Centaurify Announces New Listing on Flooz Platform

EDM artists Deadmau5 and Plastikman have announced they have received $4.5 million USD worth of investments into their new gaming platform PIXELYNX. PIXELYNX has received investing capital from other companies such as Animoca Brands, Solana Ventures, and several others, proving once again that NFTs and Metaverse shit has entirely way too much money wrapped up in it. Popular EDM artist and resident internet troll Joel Zimmerman (P/K/A Deadmau5) announced that this new gaming platform got a boatload of money, as an investment in order to open some trippy new metaverse gaming spaces.

