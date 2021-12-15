Centaurify Announces New Listing on Flooz Platform

TravelMole launches an integrated B2B website and newsletter content marketing suite for destinations and travel suppliers to complement its email marketing. TravelMole has launched its Partner Zone platform, an integrated innovative B2B website and newsletter content marketing suite for destinations and travel suppliers to complement its email marketing. The partners post their press releases, announcements, special offers, agent training, webinars, e-brochures, videos, and authoritative content, which are SEO optimized and links back to the Partner’s page. They reach TravelMole.com, Partner newsletters, and social media members, subscribers, and followers, which include 85,000 UK travel agents and professionals, over 120,000 in US and 70,000 in Asia Pacific and Australia.
