Death of a busy musicologist, 91

We have been notified of the death of John Mitchinson, Lancashire tenor and stalwart of Welsh and English National Operas. John made notable recordings of Mahler with Bernstein, Wyn Morris and Alexander Gibson, and of Elgar, Martinu and Janacek with Simon Rattle. He was a much sought after teacher. His...
The death has been announced of the Dutch-born Massachussets instrument maker Marten Cornelissen, whose violins were played by Yehudi Menuhin, Bernard Greenhouse and members of the Julliard and Guarneri String Quartets. He was 85. His lifelong output amounts to more than 600 instruments.
December 18 and thereafter for 72 hours, Australian time. You have to pedal fast if you want to catch this one. It’s only available until Wednesday. It looks like it might well be worth it. It’s the Australian Haydn Ensemble livestreamed from City Recital Hall in Sydney. I...
The composer and conductor Pavle Dešpalj has died. He was music director of the Florida Symphony Orchestra and the Orlando Opera in Florida in the 1970s. From 1981 to 1986 he was chief conductor of the Zagreb Philharmonic, and director of the Dubrovnik Summer Festival. He also worked with...
As another executive indicator of how the boundaries-free sectors of music, fashion and design continue to blur, Thomas Steinbrueck is joining the Swiss music fin-tech company Utopia Music next month. As of the new year, he will serve as chief of brand and design officer. Steinbrueck, who previously worked for...
The death of Istvan Kertesz, drowned off the coast of Israel in April 1973, deprived the Cleveland Orchestra of its next music director and the world of a rising talent aged only 43. I have never heard Kertesz’s voice before. It is quite high-pitched and he speaks mostly in music...
The state government of Rio de Janeiro has announced that the American artistic director and principal conductor Ira Levin is ‘no longer part of the staff of the Teatro Municipal’. Just like that. Levin tells the local music magazine that this was ‘a unilateral decision of the musicians’....
The music industry’s biggest and longest running trade fair has been wound up by its owners, RX France. Two years of Covid cancellations were the final straw for the Cannes-based get-together that has been running every year since 1967. Midem Director Alexandre Deniot said that ‘due to the lasting...
Since Ludovic Morlot was named chief conductor, there has been a lively game of musical chairs going on at the Barcelona Symphony Orchestra. There’s a new principal cello, Charles-Antoine Archambault. Two co-principal violas, Aine Suzuki & Benjamin Beck. And an associate concertmaster, Jaha Lee. The French-Korean co-leader previously held...
A special live performance for Slippedisc readers from Valencia’s iconic Palau de les Arts. The audience favourite Madama Butterfly by Giacomo Puccini returns with soprano Marina Rebeka and tenor Piero Pretti in the leading roles is brought to you by courtesy of OperaVision . Sung in Italian. (Subtitles will...
Icelandic Opera will stage the national remiere of Die Walküre at Harpa Hall in Reykjavík on 24 February 2022. Only one problem: Harpa Hall has a tiny pit so the players of the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra will have to sit on stage among the singers. Steinunn Birna Ragnarsdóttir,...
In my book Why Mahler I dealt too brusquely with one recording from 1972, chiefly because the BBC’s Northern Symphony Orchestra fell some way short of brilliant and the acoustic was uninviting. I listened to the record again last night on learning of the death of its tenor John Mitchinson and must make amends for the relatively short shrift I first gave it.
One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
Il Divo star Carlos Marin has died from COVID-19 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill earlier this month and was subsequently put in a coma by doctors at Manchester Royal Hospital as he battled the virus. In a statement on their Twitter account, Il Divo said: "It...
A small watercolor recently acquired by the National Galleries of Scotland could be one of the earliest known portraits of a Black person by a Scottish artist, notes a statement. Painted by David Allan between the mid-1780s and early 1790s, the work on paper—titled Edinburgh Milkmaid With Butter Churn—depicts a...
Going into lockdown during the pandemic provided an unexpected boon to a farmer in Rutland, England: he stumbled upon the remains of an old Roman mosaic and surrounding villa complex, dating back to between 300 and 400 CE. Archaeologists are hailing the find as one of the most significant mosaics yet found in Great Britain, and the entire site has been declared a protected area. It will be featured next year on the British documentary TV series Digging for Britain.
Mary, Queen of Scots used a complicated “letterlocking” process to conceal the secrets of the last letter she wrote before she was beheaded, researchers have discovered. Written in French on 8 February 1587 to Henry III, king of France from her prison cell, the letter sees Mary write that she has “been advised of my sentence: I am to be executed like a criminal at eight in the morning.
The influential LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler is dead. The Los Angeles Times reports that Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed Saturday backstage at the Once Upon A Time In LA festival at Banc Of California Stadium in LA’s Exposition Park neighborhood, where he was set to perform. And now journalist Jeff Weiss, who has ceaselessly chronicled Drakeo’s music career and legal battles, has confirmed Drakeo’s death at age 28.
