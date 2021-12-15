O.J. Simpson Fast Facts

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here is a look at the life of former NFL star O.J. Simpson. Marriages: Nicole (Brown) Simpson (February 2, 1985-1992, divorced); Marguerite (Whitley) Simpson (June 24, 1967-1979, divorced) Children: with Nicole (Brown) Simpson: Justin (August 6, 1988) and Sydney (October 17, 1985); with Marguerite (Whitley) Simpson: Aaren (September 24,...

localnews8.com

Popculture

Nicole Brown's Sister Reacts to O.J. Simpson Early Parole Release

An early end to O.J. Simpson's parole is bad news for the sister of his murdered ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson. Tanya Brown told TMZ after Simpson's early parole discharge that she doesn't think the former NFL player deserves a second chance, especially not in Hollywood, where she thinks he will attempt to make a comeback.
NFL
NBC Sports

O.J. Simpson exits parole, and is “completely free”

The Hall of Fame running back who should be serving a double-life sentence for killing Nicole Brown and Ronald Goldman is officially a free man. Via the Associated Press, O.J. Simpson exited parole on December 1. He had been due to be discharged from parole on September 29, 2022. The status was shortened due to good behavior.
NFL
US News and World Report

O.J. Simpson Granted Early Release From Parole in Nevada Robbery

(Reuters) - O.J. Simpson, the former football star and television personality who was tried and acquitted in the 1994 murder of his wife and her friend, won an early release from parole on a Nevada robbery conviction, police said on Tuesday. Simpson was convicted in 2008 of robbery and kidnapping...
NEVADA STATE
Popculture

Major Update on O.J. Simpson's Legal Standing

O.J. Simpson is free. The Pro Football Hall of Famer who was acquitted of murder and convicted of armed robbery was granted good behavior credits and discharged from parole effective Dec. 1, Nevada State Police spokeswoman Kim Yok Smith said Tuesday, per the Associated Press. Simpson declined an interview, and his lawyer declined to talk about his plans.
NFL
TMZ.com

O.J. Simpson Robbery Victim Has No Problem with Parole Ending Early

One of the victims from O.J. Simpson's Las Vegas armed robbery -- which landed him in prison -- says he has no problems with Simpson finally getting loose earlier than expected, 'cause life moves on. Bruce Fromong, a sports memorabilia dealer, tells TMZ ... he's already forgiven O.J. for the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
blackchronicle.com

Can Black America ever welcome O.J. Simpson back home?

OPINION: If Simpson, who was discharged two months early from parole, can rekindle that emotional solidarity Black Americans felt when he was acquitted and pair it with political solidarity, perhaps he’ll be welcomed back into the fold. I’m a free man and talking ‘bout it.”. — South...
SOCIETY
AOL Corp

insideedition.com

O.J. Simpson Is Officially a Free Man After Being Granted Early Parole

Now that the Nevada Parole Board has granted him early parole, O.J. Simpson is completely a free man. In October 2008, Simpson was sentenced to nine years in prison for leading five men, including two with guns, in a September 2007 confrontation with a pair of sports collectibles dealers at a Las Vegas casino.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

The Hollywood Reporter

New York Post

The Hollywood Reporter

