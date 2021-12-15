ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany convicts Russian of murdering Chechen separatist in Berlin

Cover picture for the articleA German court has sentenced a Russian man to life in prison after he was found guilty of murdering Chechen separatist Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, two years after a killing that caused a diplomatic rift between Berlin and Moscow. According to the prosecutors, the Russian security services sent Vadim Krasikov, under...

