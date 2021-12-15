New Year’s Fast Facts

From Broadway stages to small clubs, concerts in New York City are being postponed or called off as Covid-19 case numbers continue to rise. On Friday, Dec. 17, New York reported 21,027 new positive Covid-19 cases, while the number of hospitalizations in the state jumped to 3,839. While that was the highest new case rate since last January, the hospitalization numbers remain significantly low compared to the over 15,000 people hospitalized when the virus hit its verst peak in April 2020. Nevertheless, several venues, Broadway shows and even the Rockettes have decided not to take their chances out of an abundance of...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO