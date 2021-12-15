ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

New Year’s Fast Facts

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 4 days ago

Here’s a look at New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, which mark the end of the year and the beginning of the new year. December 31, 2021 and January 1, 2022 – New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day are on a Friday and...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
Click10.com

Rodent droppings, moldy lettuce, flies and roaches with your burger?

Below is a list of places ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean-up and re-inspection. ***WAYBACK BURGERS. 4690 NORTH STATE ROAD 7. COCONUT CREEK. INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT. 18 VIOLATIONS FOUND. “Rodent...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Burns
purewow.com

This Is the Rarest Zodiac Sign (So Consider Yourself Special)

Have you noticed benevolent, we-want-to-take-care-of-everyone Cancers, know-it-all Virgos and chatty Geminis pop up in bigger numbers at that recent bachelorette, holiday or family party? That's because there's not quite an even distribution of zodiac sun signs. In fact, there's one sign you might have noticed in lower numbers. And your hunch is right—there ﻿is a distinct group of stubborn December babies that populate a smaller sliver of the zodiac. Find out which is the most rare zodiac sign below.
LIFESTYLE
CinemaBlend

After Disney World Guest Dies, Firefighters Explain Why They Feel Park Visitors Could Be ‘In Danger’ Over The Holidays

Theme parks can be the most thrilling places on earth for fans. But just like many other tourist attractions, they also come with their share of potential risks and dangers – even at the Happiest Place on Earth. Following a recent death at Disney World, a firefighters union has raised concerns about the potential for increased danger over the holidays.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Times Square#Romans#The Roman Catholic Church#Persians#Scottish#The New York Times
CNN

Chipotle doesn't want you order at its newest restaurant

New York (CNN Business) — Digital orders and drive-thrus are the future of Chipotle. Now, the fast casual chain is designing a restaurant to reflect that. Chipotle is soon opening a new location in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio that eliminates the dining room and in-person ordering, forcing customers to only order ahead through its app or website. The restaurant will also have a drive-thru — which the company calls a Chipotlane — as well as a walk-up window for order pickups and a small patio section where customers can eat their meals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
scitechdaily.com

Winter Is Coming Paradox: Researchers Uncover the Surprising Cause of the Little Ice Age

Cold era, lasting from early 15th to mid-19th centuries, triggered by unusually warm conditions. New research from the University of Massachusetts Amherst provides a novel answer to one of the persistent questions in historical climatology, environmental history, and the earth sciences: what caused the Little Ice Age? The answer, we now know, is a paradox: warming.
ENVIRONMENT
The Verge

The only Christmas tradition I care about is Sweden’s arson goat

If you’ve never heard of the Gävle Goat before, there are just two critical pieces of information you need to know. First: the Gävle Goat is a giant straw statue of a goat erected every Christmas in the Swedish town of Gävle. It’s essentially a massive Yule Goat, a traditional symbol of the Yuletide season in areas of Scandinavia and Northern Europe, and was first installed in the town in 1966. The most recent incarnation stands 42 feet high and weighs 3.6 tonnes.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Broadway shows close, restaurants shutter, parties cancelled: NYC grapples with Omicron as US braces for surge

Formerly the epicentre of Covid-19 at the onset of the pandemic, New York is once again seeing a spike in cases.As the US enters a third year of the public health crisis, a winter surge of the Delta variant, and the emergence of faster-spreading Omicron, the state reported its highest single-day total on Friday with 21,027 new cases.On Saturday, the state set another record with more than 21,900 reported daily cases.New York City’s positivity rate doubled within three days this week, according to city health officials.“It is clear that the Omicron variant is here in New York City in...
RESTAURANTS
Robb Report

This 16th-Century Globe, the Oldest Ever Auctioned, Just Sold for $153,861

A 16th-century globe showing the world before Europeans ever set foot on Australia sold for $153,861 at Hansons Auctioneers on Thursday. The artifact—which depicts sea monsters, ships and King Triton (a Greek God of the sea) but omits the South Pacific island continent—measures 3.5 inches in diameter and dates back as far as 1550, making it the oldest globe ever offered at auction. The seller bought the globe for just $198 at the Welsh Antiques Fair. It was expected to fetch between $26,443 and $39,650 at Hansons Christmas Library Auction. Instead it hammered down to private online bidder from New York...
SHOPPING
abc17news.com

Keith Richards Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of Keith Richards, musician and founding member of the Rolling Stones. Marriage: Patti Hansen (1983-present) Children: with Patti Hansen: Theodora and Alexandra; with Anita Pallenberg: Marlon, Dandelion, and Tara (son, died as an infant) Education: Attended Sidcup Art School. Other Facts. Richards and...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rising NYC Covid Cases Reignite Caution, Concern in Live Entertainment World

From Broadway stages to small clubs, concerts in New York City are being postponed or called off as Covid-19 case numbers continue to rise.  On Friday, Dec. 17, New York reported 21,027 new positive Covid-19 cases, while the number of hospitalizations in the state jumped to 3,839. While that was the highest new case rate since last January, the hospitalization numbers remain significantly low compared to the over 15,000 people hospitalized when the virus hit its verst peak in April 2020. Nevertheless, several venues, Broadway shows and even the Rockettes have decided not to take their chances out of an abundance of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Rockettes cancel annual Christmas Spectacular early due to COVID-19

NEW YORK —  Eleanora Ruggiero and her husband, Frank, wanted to create a Christmas memory for their three children. So, the couple splurged on $500 worth of tickets to the Radio City’s annual Christmas Spectacular. They found out later — after they’d already boarded a train from Connecticut to New York City  — that their […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Theatergoers Disappointed As More Broadway Shows Cancel Performances Due To Breakthrough COVID Cases

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — COVID is canceling Broadway productions just when the industry was looking to bounce back during the holiday season. At “Hadestown,” the show is not going on this weekend. COVID-caused closings threw a wrench into what were carefully mapped out plans for theater fan Shoshana Ezekiel, who is visiting from London. “And everything is closing down. I’m turning 18 in a few weeks, so it was a very, very early birthday present to come and see a bunch of Broadway shows,” she told CBS2’s Dave Carlin. At least seven Broadway shows temporarily shut down Saturday due to breakthrough COVID cases. Off-Broadway...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy