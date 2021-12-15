Dennis firefighters battle early morning garage fire

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - At 7:00 am Wednesday morning, the Coralville Fire Department responded to a building fire at the 30 Hop at 900 E 2nd Ave. Responders say that due to the sprinkler system activation, there was little damage and the fire was contained to a small corner of the kitchen. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but ruled to be accidental.

