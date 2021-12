The countdown to Christmas is on. We're less than two weeks away from Santa and Rudolph and all of the other reindeer coming to town. Folks are making lists and checking them twice, praying that Amazon delivers before the 25th. Soon stockings will be hung by the chimney with care, and by this time you have a pretty good knowledge if you're on the Naughty or Nice list. So that really only leaves one question.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO