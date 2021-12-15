this german medical clinic sits as a protruding, off-white volume with dramatic glazing

‘house with a view’, a modern take of the waterland archteype. situated less than ten minutes from amsterdam, on an old dike along the markermeer lake, is the small village of uitdam in the municipality of waterland. there, the ‘house with a view’ sits quietly against the dutch skyline with its distinctive pitched roof. designer frederik roijé and architect chris collaris have shaped the residence as a family home for roijé himself that fits within the contours of the surrounding historic buildings while standing out with its unique contemporary features. indeed, the shape of the house, the wooden cladding, and the façade details all refer to the waterland archetype. the black-colored exterior, meanwhile, nods to the original black barns and haystacks in the area.
Comments / 0