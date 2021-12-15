ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

this german medical clinic sits as a protruding, off-white volume with dramatic glazing

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe volume appears to have been carved out of a massive block. in terms of color, the rusty red corten steel panels stand out in the façades — tying the window openings on the south side into a band to create a kind of incised solid block....

Things You Should Throw Away That Declutter The Valuable Space In Your Home

Throw away, donate, give away … you decide what you will do with all those things that you have at home and are leftover. We review what is more in each room. Between what you keep just in case, what makes you sad to throw away, what you don’t know you have … your house is full of objects that take up space, fill with dust and consume your energy (more than you think). In addition, all professional organizers agree, that the first step to order is to learn to get rid of what we no longer use.
HOME & GARDEN
måns tham stacks eight shipping containers to build a private residence in sweden

Måns tham co-creates the container house with its owners. sitting on a steep, rocky plot near a lake outside of stockholm, the container house is a private residence built out of eight shipping containers. swedish architect måns tham completed the project at the unusual request of his clients, a family of five with a penchant for industrial flair. to actualize such a bold concept, tham conducted intricate research and closely collaborated with experts and the owners who were heavily involved in the design process. he goes as far as saying that ‘the clients have built the project themselves.‘
INTERIOR DESIGN
frederik roijé + chris collaris shape dutch residence with a protruding terrace volume

‘house with a view’, a modern take of the waterland archteype. situated less than ten minutes from amsterdam, on an old dike along the markermeer lake, is the small village of uitdam in the municipality of waterland. there, the ‘house with a view’ sits quietly against the dutch skyline with its distinctive pitched roof. designer frederik roijé and architect chris collaris have shaped the residence as a family home for roijé himself that fits within the contours of the surrounding historic buildings while standing out with its unique contemporary features. indeed, the shape of the house, the wooden cladding, and the façade details all refer to the waterland archetype. the black-colored exterior, meanwhile, nods to the original black barns and haystacks in the area.
DESIGN
hop into first-ever all-glass, digital floor hot tub ASB nautilus

Although always considered an object of luxury, the typical hot tub offers vary little in the luxury of variation, choice or personalization for consumers. that is until ASB glassfloor launched the first-ever all-glass hot tub, called ASB nautilus. the all-glass square accents the bubbling experience as LED lights illuminate from the pool floor.
HOME & GARDEN
marc pascal brings a desert-like vibe to rooftop terrace in mexico

With ochre tones and lush vegetation, architect marc pascal has transformed an existing rooftop in mexico city into a serene terrace. named after the city’s roma neighborhood in which it is located, the project creates an 84 sqm semi-outdoor living space for an apartment in an existing residential building. designed to be ‘timeless’, the project features bespoke furniture and materials that will weather gracefully over time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
house-shaped volume in korea by rieuldorang atelier marks 'with home' corporate identity

The architects had to deal with clear limitations in architectural design that apply to all buildings in the new city. these limitations determine the design that can be approached within the volume, defined by the sunshine boundary and the building-to-land ratio. due to the nature of the narrow site and the aforementioned rules, it is inevitably difficult to assemble an arrangement that pops up from the surrounding volumes, and exactly that was their target.
VISUAL ART
dika proposes free-form kindergarten design in china that plays on slope + elevation

Emerging onto the site with its undulating slopes, the dalezhiye kindergarten proposal by dika design in leshan, china, is a 9,077 sqm architecture that dramatically blurs the scales. it is a free-form school volume that extends 62 meters on its north-south axis and 148 meters on its east-west axis. ultimately, the project doesn’t stick to a defined identity; instead, it seems to grow out of the environment and claim its territory as it sees fit.
VISUAL ART
Boat of the Week: Meet ‘Al Waab,’ the Elegant 180-Foot Superyacht Designed for the Whole Family

“Al Waab” translates loosely from Arabic to English as a sanctuary or place to grow and protect things. Think large garden or enclosed field. Whether the owner of the recently launched Al Waab had that translation in mind is not clear. But the team that designed the 180-footer, built by Alia Yachts, says the owner had one mission—to accommodate a family, a big extended family and lots of friends. “He said we want the ultimate home at sea,” says Bart M. Bouwhuis of Vripack, who led the design team. “We will not go exploring, he told us, but we want to...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
LZF lights up the party for valencia – 2022 world design capital

The lamps company LZF recently hosted a sparkling dinner party in their factory garden to celebrate the approaching events of valencia design capital 2022. this title is awarded every two years by the world design organization, a nonprofit entity that aims to encourage the use of design to further the economic, social, cultural, and environmental development of the world’s cities. in choosing valencia, they highlighted the city’s effective application of mediterranean design, particularly related to promoting change and improving quality of life.
DESIGN
z-one architects clusters soft light-wells with luminous center in nantong

This building, defined by a cluster of soft light-wells, is one of three others of the overall masterplan — this ‘comprehensive service center’ which takes the name ‘gather grain into granary,’ is accompanied by an ‘exhibition hall of rural life,’ and a public restroom renovation.
VISUAL ART
atlas concorde, partnered with matteo brioni, creates nature-inspired tile

Nature, performance and technology come together for atlas concorde in a play of ceramic surfaces. in partnership with matteo brioni, collection ‘boost natural’ transforms the design dialectics of opposites into a form of its own, bringing the material strength of raw earth into the sophisticated world of the concrete effect. the slight texture of clay, the opacity, ripples and delicate shading make up the contemporary, essential aesthetic that reveals the traces of manual workmanship and the granular structure of the material.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SET ideas revives stone dwelling with metal framework 'fluid house' intervention

With its fluid house expansion, the team at SET ideas (see more here) seeks to introduce an intervention which contrasts the existing language, thus emphasizing it. meanwhile, the addition transforms the atmosphere of the interior, from one that is cloistered to one that is wide open to the unobstructed nature. as the team notes that the project is designed with attention to ‘the way you live inside, the way you look outside, the way you connect with your surrounding and with yourself. the way in which architecture flows from contemporary living.’
INTERIOR DESIGN
FLEXFORM'S 2021 in & outdoor collections decorate perfect cozy winter cabin

Antonio citterio and christophe pillet expand flexform’s collections. in a cozy timber cabin in the woods, FLEXFORM‘s in and outdoor collections set the winter mood. designers antonio citterio and christophe pillet continue the collaboration with the italian brand, expanding the refined collections of sophisticated furniture. in the living room or by the deck, the sofas, armchairs, settees and tables decorate the rooms with earthy tones harmonizing and bringing together any context.
INTERIOR DESIGN
alessandro isola's family home redefines the conventional uses of common dwellings

The main space, on the ground floor, is a mixture of functions. the project’s key element is ‘communication’ and as the architects described it ‘is exchanged in a split second’. the main space, on the ground floor, is a mixture of functions, inviting the family members to interact and spend some quality time together. the television is no longer the focus of the living room, and the kitchen becomes not only a place where they eat but also a place where one can work, socialize and study. this concept is enhanced with a three-meter-long timber table cantilevered from the kitchen island that appears to float, becoming an integral part of the cooking area.
INTERIOR DESIGN
mario cucinella completes monolithic white concrete church in southern italy

Natural forms and the curves of baroque architecture inspired mario cucinella architects‘ design of this organic-shaped church in italy. located in the calabrian hill town of mormanno, overlooking pollino national park, the new parish church of santa maria goretti also features a cross incision on the front façade and a four-leaf clover plan.
VISUAL ART
trudo vertical forest film looks at stefano boeri's tree-clad social housing tower in eindhoven

Stefano boeri presents the first social housing vertical forest. in the dutch city of eindhoven, stefano boeri architetti recently completed trudo tower, the first social housing vertical forest in the world. the 19-storey residential building measures 70 meters (230 feet) in height and features 135 trees of various species on each of its four facades, as well as 10,000 shrubs and plants of smaller dimensions. the tower hosts 125 apartments all with affordable rents designed to accommodate predominantly low-income users, and especially young couples. the video above compiles a three-episode series documenting the project’s key aspects under the themes: green; construction; and vision.
WORLD
ensamble studio shapes the TENT as a blanket that covers the space in spain

THE TENT BY ENSAMBLE STUDIO, SET WITHIN THE TREES, OVERLOOKING THE SEA. founded in 2000 and led by architects antón garcía-abril and débora mesa, ensamble studio is a cross-functional team that balances education, research and practice while exploring innovative approaches to architectural and urban spaces, and the technologies that build them.
VISUAL ART
Unlock Your Garage’s Full Potential With the Best Garage Lighting

If the word “garage” conjures up images of a dark and dank space with a lone pull string hanging from a florescent bulb, banish that thought immediately. These days there are so many more options out there to make the most out of your garage space, upping the game from the days when your remote garage opener doubled as the main source of lighting. And why not, considering all of the potential uses there are for that spot typically reserved for cars? From home gyms to offices, studios and even stores, people are getting more creative than ever with their garages...
SMALL BUSINESS

