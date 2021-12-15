Holden PD Participates In 5th Year of ’25 Days Of Kindness’ Program

Buying for Mom is always challenging, so I came up with a list of 20 ideas that your Mom might appreciate as a gesture from your heart. As a Mom myself, I know that I can be tough to buy for. My kids ask me every year what I want for Christmas, and every year I struggle to come up with suggestions for them. They always do a great job, but I recognize that it's a challenge. Often, they resort to buying me something with penguins on it, because they know that I collect them. And I love each and every one of them.

MAINE STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO