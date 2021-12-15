ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holden, ME

Holden PD Participates In 5th Year of ’25 Days Of Kindness’ Program

By Cori
 5 days ago
Once again, the Holden Police Department is helping to spread some holiday cheer this year. Chief Chris Greeley said they implemented a special program about 5 years ago, centered around performing acts of kindness. "The 25 Days of Kindness is something the Holden Police Department started literally 5 years...

Q106.5

BARN in Brewer open for 24 hours at Christmas

This is the time of the year we really get into family and close friends. Most of us do. Some however don’t, and have a tough struggle during the holidays. BARN, the Bangor Area Recovery Network will once again this holiday season offer around the clock support. The BARN facility on Center Street in Brewer will be open for 24 consecutive hours.
BREWER, ME
Q106.5

Maine Police Stop a NH Vehicle in Turner, Arrest a Texas Fugitive

A safety inspection of a New Hampshire commercial vehicle resulted in the arrest of a fugitive from Texas. Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the incident began at 1:00 Friday afternoon, when the Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit stopped the vehicle, which had New Hampshire license plates, on Route 4 in Turner for a safety inspection. The driver told Troopers that he was from Hartford, Connecticut and stated that he didn't have a license. Police tried several times to positively identify the driver, but he was not cooperative with their investigation, given them different names, social security numbers, addresses, and dates of birth, but none of them were valid. Contacting the driver's wife and boss was also no help, as they both gave contradictory information.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Town Of Hampden Unveils ‘Free Little Pantry’ For Those In Need

Hampden has a new mini food pantry to help combat food insecurity in the community. Perhaps you've seen one of the "little free libraries" around the area. The libraries are stocked with books free for the taking, with the hope that the books are returned or replaced with new reading material. Well, Hampden has adopted a similar concept, a "free little pantry."
HAMPDEN, ME
Q106.5

20 Great Christmas Gift Ideas for Your Maine Mom that Aren’t Lame

Buying for Mom is always challenging, so I came up with a list of 20 ideas that your Mom might appreciate as a gesture from your heart. As a Mom myself, I know that I can be tough to buy for. My kids ask me every year what I want for Christmas, and every year I struggle to come up with suggestions for them. They always do a great job, but I recognize that it's a challenge. Often, they resort to buying me something with penguins on it, because they know that I collect them. And I love each and every one of them.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

UPDATE: Silver Alert Canceled for Missing Hampden Woman

Police have issued a silver alert for a missing Hampden woman, who was last seen near EMMC. UPDATE: Police say Eleanor Grant has been located and is safe. Hampden Police say 76-year-old Eleanor Grant of Hampden was last seen leaving Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center on State Street in Bangor on Sunday, December 12th, just before 8 p.m. She suffers from dementia and left the hospital on foot, so officials are concerned for her safety.
HAMPDEN, ME
Q106.5

Bangor Hospitals Will Get Help from Maine National Guard Soldiers

Governor Janet Mills has announced 10 healthcare facilities that will be getting help from Maine National Guard Troops. Earlier this week, the Governor announced that approximately 75 Maine National Guard members would be deployed to healthcare facilities, in order to help them deal with the challenges being presented by a glut of COVID patients. Many hospitals are struggling as the Delta variant has the pandemic in Maine continuing on at a time when we all thought it would be done. And now, with the possibilities of the Omicron variant, they want to make sure they're prepared for what may come. The National Guard will help increase capacity, providing an estimated total of 80 additional inpatient hospital beds.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

30 Maine Mom-and-Pop Shops We Love From Lincoln to Penobscot

Convenience stores are common in the Bangor area and throughout Maine. But, when you live in an area like ours where a grocery store isn't just 'don't the road', a local convenience store becomes a necessity of living in this area. Growing up in the Bangor area, I remember walking...
BANGOR, ME
Public Safety
Law Enforcement
Q106.5

Upcoming Holiday Lighting Events and Contests In the Bangor Area

In the darkest part of the year, we are looking for light in the Bangor area. Looking to the sky is not going to work so well right now but building it on our own is a way to get a bit more of it. There are lots of opportunities in taking in the light with displays for the public, special events, and great community contests to bring the spirit of the holidays to these long nights.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

