Record breaker, history maker

By BBC Sport
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Sergio Aguero's place in Manchester City's history is secured, as a great goalscorer, a scorer...

The Independent

European rugby chiefs facing fixture headache following raft of postponements

European competition is in turmoil as organisers scramble to find a window in the already crowded schedule to stage the seven matches that have been postponed this weekend.And with the new French travel restrictions that have caused chaos across the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup likely to continue into January, meaningful completion of the group phase is no longer a certainty.All seven round two games involving French and British clubs on Saturday and Sunday have been called off due to the measures imposed on travellers from the UK that make cross-border competition impossible.Five Champions Cup games have fallen, on top...
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
The Independent

Sergio Aguero thanks his well-wishers – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 16.FootballSergio Aguero thanked all his well-wishers.Yesterday was an emotional day. I want to thank you for the supportive, loving messages that I've received and I'm still receiving. You give me the strength for all things to come ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dTHUBQj5o6— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) December 16, 2021Alexandre Lacazette bemoaned his penalty miss.Tough to take but that was a great game and you fans make all the difference 🔴♣️ pic.twitter.com/nGkILcDzt3— Alexandre...
The Independent

Trent celebrates Liverpool win, Eriksen bids farewell – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 17.FootballLiverpool players celebrated their victory over Newcastle.😝 pic.twitter.com/NRA6xANFVS— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2021Not bad.... not bad at all 😁 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BK6rSlMfgO— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 16, 2021Another win at Anfield 🥶❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ozPhVNKNVL— Ibrahima Konate (@IbrahimaKonate_) December 16, 2021Inter Milan said a fond farewell to Christian Eriksen.📸 | CHRIS ALL THE BEST, @ChrisEriksen8! We've experienced some unforgettable moments together 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/b7HrUzh8WO— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) December 17, 2021Kylian Mbappe...
The Independent

England endure torrid day as Australia turn screw in second Ashes Test

England endured a torrid second day in Adelaide as Australia bullied their bowlers and feasted on their openers to put themselves firmly on course for a 2-0 Ashes lead.If the opening day of this day/night second Test was chastening, scraping together just two wickets in three full sessions, then what followed here was even worse.There were bruising moments individually and collectively and the nagging sense that after just six days of cricket, this could be a tour that slides off the rails.Australia declared on 473 for nine as England’s one-paced bowling attacked creaked through 150.4 overs, including a late flurry...
The Independent

Premier League resists calls to suspend weekend games despite coronavirus issues

The Premier League resisted calls to suspend all matches this weekend after postponing five fixtures due to coronavirus outbreaks.Manchester United’s match against Brighton on Saturday was the first to be called off due to Covid-19 issues before a further four games followed suit.Southampton’s game with Brentford Crystal Palace’s visit to Watford, West Ham’s clash with Norwich, and Sunday’s meeting between Everton and Leicester at Goodison Park also need to be rearranged.The #PL Board has postponed a further four matches due to be played this weekend because of an increase in positive COVID-19 casesFull details: https://t.co/9rUcsajUAj#SOUBRE | #WATCRY | #WHUNOR...
The Independent

James Anderson strikes twice but England remain on the back foot in Adelaide

Australia kept England down on a second draining day in Adelaide reaching 390 for seven as they batted through a fifth full session to take control of the floodlit second Test.At the second break the tourists looked desperately weary, sapped by the South Australian heat, deflated by a lethargic middle session and facing the possibility of a declaration that would see them batting under pressure in the unpredictable ‘twilight’ period.Three wickets for 81 in the afternoon’s play had given England some reason for optimism earlier in the day, but a stand of 91 involving the frustratingly familiar face of...
The Independent

Nations League draw live stream: How to watch ceremony online and on TV today

The draw for 2022/23 Nations League will take place later today.The tournament will be the third edition of the Uefa Nations League, after the first two were won by Portugal and France. The 55 nations will be split into Leagues A, B, C and D, which themselves will be split into small groups.The draw takes place at Uefa’s headquarters in Nyon.Follow the Nations League draw LIVE!Here is everything you need to know.When is the Nations League draw?The Nations League draw takes place today, Thursday 16 December, at 5pm GMT.How to watchThe Nations League draw will be broadcast on Uefa’s...
CBS Boston

Revolution Acquire Midfielder Sebastian Lletget From Galaxy For $500,000 In General Allocation Money

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Revolution lost Tajon Buchanan this offseason, but may have found his replacement. New England has acquired midfielder Sebastian Lletget in a trade with the Los Angeles Galaxy, the club announced Thursday. Lletget comes to New England after seven seasons in Los Angeles, in exchange for $500,000 in 2022 and 2023 General Allocation Money. The Galaxy may receive additional future GAM if certain performance-based conditions are met. Lletget joined the Galaxy in 2015, where he played under current Revs head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena. He said that rejoining Arena — and playing for a club that set...
Sporting News

Why Arsenal's Aubameyang was stripped of captain's armband by Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has taken a strong and decisive measure by removing striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the club captaincy after his 'latest disciplinary breach.'. The club announced the decision on Dec. 14, with the breach cited as the reason for the decision. The Gabon international was previously dropped by...
The Independent

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal striker is not available to face Leeds, Mikel Arteta confirms

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is not yet ready to bring back former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang into the team.Aubameyang has been stripped of the armband and left out of the last two Premier League games, the club having taken stern disciplinary action after the Gabon forward reportedly returned late from a trip abroad to visit his ill mother.Alexandre Lacazette captained the side as the Gunners beat West Ham on Wednesday night to move back up into the top four.Arteta confirmed Aubameyang would also not be considered for Saturday’s trip to Leeds as speculation continues over whether the 32-year-old has played his...
The Independent

Booing happens – Thomas Tuchel won’t take flak from Chelsea fans personally

Thomas Tuchel has vowed not to take Chelsea fans’ frustrations personally as the boss bids to lift the Blues out of a mini slump.Chelsea have slipped four points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table after recording just three wins across their last seven top-flight outings.The Blues will face Wolves at Molinuex on Sunday, provided the Stamford Bridge squad pass Saturday’s Covid tests in sufficient numbers.NG. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/uvy12S3xZh— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 18, 2021And Tuchel remains adamant the results will swing back in the right direction, given his side’s continued positive performances.Chelsea were booed off by some fans...
