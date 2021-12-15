ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A BATHING APE® Presents Exclusive UK Capsule Collection

By Sanj Patel
Complex
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of the store’s first Christmas in their new London outpost, BAPE® UK has readied an exclusive capsule that mixes the stalwart’s signature designs and phrases with classic British-style iconography. The stand out from the line-up is the commemorative “Camo...

