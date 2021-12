As retailers’ attention remains focused on the fight to deliver orders in time for the holidays, it’s possible preparations for returns season may be falling to the wayside. On average, $190,000 of goods are returned every minute, and last year alone, $428 billion of merchandise was returned. Post-holidays are one of the biggest returns moments each year, and with all of the issues consumers are currently facing this season due to the supply chain crisis, it's now more important than ever for retailers to get returns right. With that in mind, what can they be doing to shift gears and appeal to the 2021 shopper?

RETAIL ・ 23 HOURS AGO