Public Safety

Uninsured car leads to arrest of 18-year-old for possession of drugs and weapon

By Charlotte Bentley
Shropshire Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 18 year-old Newport man has been arrested for possession of Class A drugs and an offensive weapon. The teenager...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
lakenewsonline.com

Drug bust leads to arrest

Officers from the Osage Beach Police Department, Mid-Mo Drug Task Force, Mustang Drug Task Force, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Miller County Sheriff’s S.W.A.T. Team served a search warrant at 4868 Canyon Drive Saturday, Dec. 4, in reference to an ongoing drug investigation. Upon entering the residence, they...
MISSOURI STATE
mountain-topmedia.com

Report of suspicious car leads to drug arrests

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. — Two men are in jail, after a call about a suspicious vehicle led police in Johnson County to a drug find. It all began with a call from a Paintsville resident who reported a suspicious vehicle parked outside his home. The resident told police he was afraid the car was occupied by people known to deal drugs in the area.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
signalscv.com

Man arrested on suspicion of selling, possessing various drugs

A 54-year-old Castaic man was arrested on suspicion of selling and possessing various drugs following a traffic stop in Castaic on Tuesday. The arrest stems from a deputy noticing an alleged vehicle code violation by the man’s vehicle near Commerce Center Drive and Highway 126. “While contacting the male...
CASTAIC, CA
Alpena News

Drug, weapons charges lead to prison sentences

ALPENA — A woman who wanted to get home to her kids could have found a way other than by selling methamphetamine, Judge Ed Black said in Alpena’s 26th Circuit Court on Monday. Hope Coenen, 24, told Black she is a user, not a dealer, but, when visiting...
ALPENA, MI
wfft.com

18-year-old arrested in stabbing of 2 New Haven police officers

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man is in custody after stabbing two New Haven police officers early this morning. Officers arrested 18-year-old Brandon M. Gardner on multiple felony charges, including two counts of battery and three counts of resisting arrest. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. SIGN UP: Breaking News, Daily...
NEW HAVEN, IN
kymkemp.com

Drugs Found on 29-Year-Old Arrested on Warrant Charges, Says HCSO

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Dec. 19, 2021, at about 7 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a probation check...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
ksro.com

Driver Arrested in Santa Rosa for DUI, Drug and Gun Possession

Santa Rosa Police located a handgun during a DUI investigation. It began early Saturday night when officers were called to the area of Fountaingrove Parkway and Chanate Road on a report of a solo vehicle collision. Officers arrived on scene and contacted the driver, identified as 25-year-old Christian Calderon of Santa Rosa. After it was determined Calderon was under the influence, officers searched him and his vehicle to find a usable quantity of suspected cocaine and a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun and several rounds of ammunition. A closer inspection of the firearm revealed the serial number was filed off. Calderon was booked into the Sonoma County Jail for several weapons related felonies as well as misdemeanor DUI and possession of a narcotic.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ozarkradionews.com

2 Howell County men arrested in Burglary, drug possession

West Plains, Mo. – Two men were arrested on burglary and drug charges in Howell County last Thursday. On December 2, Deputy Smith with the Howell County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service to respond to County Road 8800 for a report of burglary. Upon arrival it was discovered that two subjects were unlawfully in the residence and had barricaded the doors. Entry was made into the residence and the subjects were arrested. A substance believed to be methamphetamine was located within the residence.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
Newport Plain Talk

Mantooth arrested for drug possession, violation of probation

Deputy Randy Forbes was patrolling the area of Cosby Highway when he observed a Nissan Xterra with expired tags. Forbes contacted Central Dispatch requesting registration information on the vehicle. Dispatch advised the plate came back registered to a Volkswagen. Forbes initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver,...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Felton Man for Felony Possession of Drugs – Dover

Dover- The Delaware State Police have arrested Jerry Eaton, 37, of Felton, DE, for felony drug possession and related charges from an incident Sunday afternoon. On Sunday, December 12, 2021 at approximately 12:59 p.m., troopers responded to a shoplifting at Walmart located at 36 Jerome Drive, Dover. Upon arrival troopers located Eaton exiting the store and took him into custody without incident. While in custody, Eaton provided false identification to troopers to avoid the discovery of an active capias out of Kent County Superior Court. Troopers also observed Eaton’s vehicle which was parked in the fire lane, had a fictitious registration plate displayed. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 4.4 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia.
DELAWARE STATE

