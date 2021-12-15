Uninsured car leads to arrest of 18-year-old for possession of drugs and weapon

Dover- The Delaware State Police have arrested Jerry Eaton, 37, of Felton, DE, for felony drug possession and related charges from an incident Sunday afternoon. On Sunday, December 12, 2021 at approximately 12:59 p.m., troopers responded to a shoplifting at Walmart located at 36 Jerome Drive, Dover. Upon arrival troopers located Eaton exiting the store and took him into custody without incident. While in custody, Eaton provided false identification to troopers to avoid the discovery of an active capias out of Kent County Superior Court. Troopers also observed Eaton’s vehicle which was parked in the fire lane, had a fictitious registration plate displayed. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of approximately 4.4 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia.
