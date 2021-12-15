Uninsured car leads to arrest of 18-year-old for possession of drugs and weapon

Santa Rosa Police located a handgun during a DUI investigation. It began early Saturday night when officers were called to the area of Fountaingrove Parkway and Chanate Road on a report of a solo vehicle collision. Officers arrived on scene and contacted the driver, identified as 25-year-old Christian Calderon of Santa Rosa. After it was determined Calderon was under the influence, officers searched him and his vehicle to find a usable quantity of suspected cocaine and a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun and several rounds of ammunition. A closer inspection of the firearm revealed the serial number was filed off. Calderon was booked into the Sonoma County Jail for several weapons related felonies as well as misdemeanor DUI and possession of a narcotic.

