New on DVD: Daniel Craig says goodbye to James Bond in 'No Time to Die'

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for No Time to Die.]One of the norms of James Bond films has been the opening teasers. Aside from Dr. No, which was the very first adaptation of the Ian Fleming novels, all the other films in the franchise have had a pre-credits sequence. While the Sean Connery era established these cold opens as a franchise trademark, the Roger Moore films turned them into the action set pieces we’ve grown to expect. But the Daniel Craig films, and especially No Time to Die, have tried something a little different. Craig’s swan song as Bond was the longest film in the franchise’s history, and the pre-title sequences set the stage by clocking in at a whopping 20+ minutes.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO