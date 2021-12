Dingo is a 5-year-old Chihuahua mix weighing approximately 9 pounds. He was rescued from a high-kill shelter. “A citizen saw him on the street with his mouth bleeding and brought him in,” says A Forever Home Animal Rescue. “It was determined he was hit by a car, and his upper mouth was fractured. He had the surgery and has healed nicely. This has not affected his eating – he has a great appetite, always ready for a second helping! He is so sweet and mellow. He can be shy when he first meets you, but he warms up quickly.”

