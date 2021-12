As 2021 comes to an end, it's hard not to forget that this is the same year that Kodak Black was released, courtesy of an executive order signed by Donald Trump. It was certainly an odd beginning to the year but it's quite clear that Yak hasn't taken these moments for granted. The Florida rapper has been delivering a spree of music this year to seemingly make up for the lost time including Sniper Gang Presents Syko bob & Snapkatt: Nightmare Babies which has a heavy presence from Kodak.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO